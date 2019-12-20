Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard of Canada to be Honored at Edmonton Oilers Game

Loading...

The Edmonton Oilers will pay homage to Oklahoma State University star Chuba Hubbard’s half on Friday, December 20, in their home game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Lovingly nicknamed "Cowboy of Canada", Hubbard caught the eye of North America with his exceptional fieldwork, setting records and leading the way through the NCAA last season.

His achievements will be recognized at a special pre-match ceremony. Hubbard will also sign autographs for fans during the first intermission in the main hall of Rogers Place behind section 101.

The native of Sherwood Park, Alberta, had a historic year at Oklahoma State this season, leading the NCAA in almost all categories of statistical precipitation. His 1,936 yards rushing was the second in a single season in Oklahoma State since the Hall of Famer's NCAA record for Barry Sanders for the record 2850 season in 1988.

Hubbard was recently named the Big 12 2019 Offensive Player of the Year and has achieved U.S. consensus status. The 20-year-old will lead the Cowboys to the Texas Sports Bowl of Academy + Outdoors against Texas A&M on December 27 in Houston.

The great Wayne Gretzky of the Oilers knows greatness when he sees it.