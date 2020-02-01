Oklahoma Auctioning Possibly fake classic Ford Mustangs seized by the counterfeiter

The Pottawatomie District Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma is currently auctioning six Ford Mustangs that they believe could be fakes.

Fox News reports that the vehicles were confiscated during an investigation into an autocloning operation by lawyer Kermit Milburn, who killed himself in 2016 after being accused at an Indianapolis car auction of trying to pretend fake Shelby Mustangs with falsified chassis numbers as real.

The six vehicles in question come from Milburn’s personal collection and have been in the camp since his death.

The vehicles include two 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302, a 1970 Shelby GT500 convertible, a 1970 Shelby GT500, a 1970 Mustang convertible and a 2006 Ford Mustang GT modified with Shelby parts. According to District Attorney Allan Grubb, some of the Mustangs may be authentic, but he cannot vouch for their origins and all have been given new government titles and chassis numbers.

Most of the proceeds from the sale of the six Mustangs will go to the law firm and district prison.

A look at the online auction, which runs until February 8, shows that there is a certain interest in the cars, although their originality is questioned. For example, one of the 1970 Ford Mustang Boss models had a top bid of $ 26,500 at the time of writing. In addition, the 1970 Shelby GT500 convertible that has been auctioned already has a maximum bid of $ 55,000.

