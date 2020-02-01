Okay, let’s talk to Duquesne now

That piece of urban land under construction there was once the A.J. Palumbo Center on the Duquesne campus. Later this year it will be the UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse, the new $ 45 million home of the dukes. And the timing seems perfect, considering that Keith Dambrot’s the program looked promising than ever before in the past 40 years.

I went to school on the Bluff, for those who don’t know. In fact, the old journalism school can almost be seen in the photo I took, just to the left.

So yes, it would be great to cover Duquesne hoops again.

But again, as with our recent decision to resume reporting on Pitt basketball and football, we need to know – with certainty – that readers want and will support it, participate in it, share it, whatever it takes to make everything that it could be. Because, as is the case with everything we regularly deal with, we will not do anything halfway. We are inside or we are gone. The same must therefore apply to that part of the readership that would be interested.

Let us hear from you below. In particular, let’s hear – orally – if you want to help us achieve a goal of selling a certain number of Duquesne-based subscriptions, each costing $ 19.55 to complete the national championship of the Dukes of 1955 to commemorate. If you are, just leave a comment and nothing more. Repeat: No obligation.

Because we never start to discuss anything halfway through the season, there is plenty of time to take this seriously. We only try to gauge how many individual existing subscribers want and support this. So we believe on it.

I’ll talk to you all about that.

NEW FUNCTIONS ARE COMING

We are about to unveil two new weekly functions, one of which is the return of an old favorite, the other is the idea of ​​Dave Molinari.

I will wait for the first, but the last will be a point-counterpoint in which two staff members – or employees – are confronted with a subject that we rightly have no eye for. More things like this are happening than you might think, and all too often we find it a shame that such a dialogue never hits our readers. Now it will happen.

JANUARY … JUST SHORT

I said a week ago that we were on schedule to have our best January in the history of the site, purely from the point of view of income from subscriptions. I even typed: ‘I’ll let you know next week if we hit it. We should really do that. “

Yes, kiss of death there. Me and my big mouth.

We just finished a terrible week from that point of view – I mean, one of the worst we’ve ever had – so we ended up $ 100 below our previous high for the month, back in January 2016. Still, since January 2016, it had the unfair advantage from the Penguins competing for a second straight Stanley Cup, it remains a positive that we can even come close. Another sign of the continuing strength and growth of the company.

NEW APP UPDATE

Had a great face-to-face meeting with our developers about the new app, and the most exciting part was that production will turn into overdrive next week. All the design work, the entire framework and all financing have been completed. Now it’s just a matter of making the thing.

Another thing to share:

At the top left of the screen – where the search icon is shown in the image above – will in fact be a profile icon. With this you can check your account, your preferences, your choice of alerts and, because your avatar is displayed, you will see that you remain logged in. Which will be the case.

This was a late addition to our schedule, but we were super excited about it when we finally thought about it.

I can’t wait for this. Everything.

Log in to your account to continue reading: