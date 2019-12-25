Okanagan Winter Wonderland: skating through champagne powder at the Big White Ski Resort – Okanagan

Loading...

There is always so much to see and do in Okanagan to have fun under the sun.

In winter, people from all over the world come to see the snow – and there is plenty of it at the Big White Ski Resort.

"Big White is Canada's most popular family resort," said Jamie Shinkewski, social media specialist at the Big White Ski Resort.

"We come here and there not only for everyone, but also for all ages.

"It's my first winter up here and when I was up here for the first time I was totally overwhelmed. It's just people who are having fun."

In his first winter on the mountain, Shinkewski still discovers all the fun that Big White has.

"There's something for everyone here," he said. "Obviously jumping on the hill, climbing on skis or snowboards or whatever your favorite slide on frozen water is.

"Even if you are not a skier, there are so many other activities here."

2:20

Two of the largest ski resorts in Okanagan are open for the season. Some enthusiastic skiers come to ski and snowboard at dawn

