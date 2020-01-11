OK, Pitt fans, the cover is back ... let's make it work

Loading...

At 11.59 p.m. Friday, exactly 10 weeks after the announcement of the return of the Pitt cover, we sold 899 H2P subscriptions toward our goal of 1,000.

We sold a Friday.

Earlier in the week, Bill kaper, a longtime subscriber living in Columbus, Ohio, has pledged to match – one for one – each of the remaining 160 subscriptions we are trying to sell. By paraphrasing the feeling he shared with us on Tuesday evening, he aims to “shake the trees” so that other followers of Pitt finish.

Wait, it’s better: since all the other Pitt fans will have 1000 covers, he will donate his matches one by one to Pitt’s students and soldiers.

So yes, we will get there. Let’s end this thing once and for all.

There are two ways to get one:

1. If you are a new subscriber or an old subscriber, buy a annual subscription at half price of $19.76 in honor of the last football championship. Again, this is only for new subscribers or old subscribers.

2. If you are already subscribed, buy a Pitt one year gift subscription – also $ 19.76 – for everyone you know. And if you don’t know anyone who wants them, we will place your purchase in a swimming pool and distribute it to university students, with a special invitation to everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in purchasing a bunch of these products in bulk, email me directly at DK@DKPittsburghSports.com.

On this last point, we had 62 readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

