OK, Pitt fans, the cover is back ... let's make it work

Loading...

At 2:01 am Tuesday, nine weeks or more since the announcement of the return of Pitt coverage, we have sold 839 H2P subscriptions toward our goal of 1,000.

We sold 0 Monday, marking the first time that we have spent two days without selling one.

We will get there … right?

There are two ways to get one:

1. If you are a new subscriber or an old subscriber, buy a annual subscription at half price of $19.76 in honor of the last football championship. Again, this is only for new subscribers or old subscribers.

2. If you are already subscribed, buy a Pitt one year gift subscription – also $ 19.76 – for everyone you know. And if you don’t know anyone who wants them, we will place your purchase in a swimming pool and distribute it to university students, with a special invitation to everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in purchasing a bunch of these products in bulk, email me directly at DK@DKPittsburghSports.com.

On this last point, we had 59 readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

To continue reading, log into your account: