OK, Pitt fans, the cover is back ... let's make it work

Coincidence?

The same evening Ryan Murphy running rider rang a great victory Pitt on Boston College you blew up the purpose of 1,000 H2P subscriptions, with the actual figure at 1,210 based on the commitments that readers had promised to match. It took over 11 weeks, and it’s here. It is done.

In all, 65 readers bought bulk gift subscriptions in all shapes and sizes, including an incredible one yesterday, and each of these was as much appreciated as singles. Because it’s the only way something like this works.

So, uh, wow! Procedures!

I hope you enjoy the Hunter Homistek-inspired cover of the Pitt basketball rebound season, as well as the football program, which will start with the Blue-Gold week, emblematic of the start of the 2020 season.

The rest of the project is on our side, which means continuing to distribute gifts for students, as well as those for veterans. We had to make the student gifts in pieces, because they don’t work when given in bulk. (No rush to respond.) So you’ll always see us, especially on Twitter, continuing to communicate with zoo members and others.

I will leave this message here today and tomorrow to make sure it is known to everyone, then regroup for anything that may follow with Saturday’s Site Stuff.

The door is open to suggestions. It worked. We are all in favor of ideas that work.

