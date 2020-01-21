OK, Pitt fans, the cover is back ... let's make it work

At 11.59 p.m. Monday, More than 11 weeks after the announcement of the return of the Pitt cover, we sold 928 H2P subscriptions toward our goal of 1,000.

We sold no Monday, our second zero in as many days.

Two weeks ago, Bill kaper, a longtime subscriber living in Columbus, Ohio, has pledged to match – one for one – each of the remaining 160 subscriptions we are trying to sell. By paraphrasing the feeling he shared with us on Tuesday evening, he aims to “shake the trees” so that other Pitt worshipers can complete this. He will donate his one-on-one matches to Pitt students and the military.

Let’s end this thing once and for all.

There are two ways to get one:

1. If you are a new subscriber or an old subscriber, buy a annual subscription priced at half of $19.76 in honor of the last football championship. Again, this is only for new subscribers or old subscribers.

2. If you are already subscribed, buy a Pitt one year gift subscription – also $ 19.76 – for everyone you know. And if you don’t know anyone who wants one, we will place your purchase in a swimming pool and distribute it to university students, with a special invitation to everyone at the Oakland Zoo. If you are interested in purchasing a bunch of these products in bulk, email me directly at DK@DKPittsburghSports.com.

On this last point, we had 62 readers buy gift subscriptions in bulk.

