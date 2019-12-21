OK, let's finally see what Randy Fichtner has

Loading...

"I don't think anything went wrong. We were a little nervous. That can scare a young quarterback."

OMG.

That was from Randy Fichtner this week at the Rooney complex. He had been asked why the Steelers seemed so susceptible to the relentless bombing of the Bills last weekend, and his response, in essence, was twofold:

1] Hey? What a problem?

two] It is the fault of the fourth chain QB.

He was also asked why he had limited James Conner, who had been hitting the defense with each race, up to eight full carries.

"You put them in certain packages and try to get a flow to see where it is back," Fichtner began in that regard. "He worked hard to return and, by the time he came back, he was ready to leave. I don't know if there was anything in particular that said," Okay, let's limit someone's repetitions. "

two] I'm sorry, I have no idea why I buried Conner.

This was my favorite, when Fichtner was asked why, in that fateful fourth and 7 in the Buffalo 25, Diontae Johnson, his only receiver of possession and his best chance in a first attempt, was not even in the field. Instead, Deon Cain it was in Johnson's slot, and Cain would be the main target of what ended Devlin & # 39; Duck & # 39; Hodges& # 39; rally killing selection.

You know, because I was scared.

