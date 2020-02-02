OK, boomers don’t listen. iHeartMedia CEO reveals Gen Z, millennials podcast habits

SALT LAKE CITY – Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia, revealed that young generations are embracing more than older generations.
What happened: Troberman, who spoke Thursday morning at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, told a crowd of thousands at the Salt Palace Convention Center that audio has become a huge driver for distributing information, entertainment, and products.
- Troberman said that streaming content has increased by 43% in the last two years alone.
- Troberman said about 1 in 3 (32%) actively listen to podcasts.
- Generations: Troberman shared a slide during its event based on iHeartMedia data that split how often people listen to audio per generation.
Average hours: The graph showed the average number of listening hours per week.
- Total: 17.2
- Generation Z: 18.1
- Millennials: 18.8
- Generation X: 17.3
- Boomers: 15.0
Daily time: The graph showed the daily time (per hour) at which people listened to audio.
- Total: 2.5 (week), 2.5 (weekend)
- 13-17 year olds: 2.6 (week), 2.7 (weekend)
- 18-34 year-olds: 2.7 (week), 2.6 (weekend)
- 25-54 year-olds: 2.5 (week), 2.4 (weekend)
- 55-64 year-olds: 2.1 (week), 2.3 (weekend)