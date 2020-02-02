OK, boomers don’t listen. iHeartMedia CEO reveals Gen Z, millennials podcast habits

SALT LAKE CITY – Gayle Troberman, the chief marketing officer of iHeartMedia, revealed that young generations are embracing more than older generations.

What happened: Troberman, who spoke Thursday morning at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, told a crowd of thousands at the Salt Palace Convention Center that audio has become a huge driver for distributing information, entertainment, and products.

Troberman said that streaming content has increased by 43% in the last two years alone.

Troberman said about 1 in 3 (32%) actively listen to podcasts.

Generations: Troberman shared a slide during its event based on iHeartMedia data that split how often people listen to audio per generation.

Average hours: The graph showed the average number of listening hours per week.

Total: 17.2

Generation Z: 18.1

Millennials: 18.8

Generation X: 17.3

Boomers: 15.0

Daily time: The graph showed the daily time (per hour) at which people listened to audio.