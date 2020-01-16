Boomers hate being called boomers, even if they are. But is that “OK, Boomer” synonymous with discrimination?

The U.S. Supreme Court was forced to address this issue on Wednesday when Supreme Judge John Roberts Jr. raised the meme in a case of age discrimination during oral arguments. The term has become popular among younger generations and is usually used to fire annoying, belligerent, or confidently uninformed baby boomers.

The question before the Supreme Court was whether a federal employee should have demonstrated that she would have been promoted if she was not her age or that she could win her lawsuit if age was only one factor for several reasons would have been denied to her. Her lawyer Roman Martinez pushed for the latter as it is much easier to clear the bar.

However, Roberts expressed concern that this interpretation of the law was too broad and could simply amount to “regulation of the language at work”.

The 64-year-old Chief Justice proposed a hypothesis to demonstrate this. “Let’s say over the course of the week-long [recruitment] process … the recruiter is younger, says you know, ‘OK, Boomer’ … once,” said Roberts, prompting the court to laugh.

“Now you’re just worried about the process … It doesn’t have to have played a role in the actual decision. So is that feasible?”

Roberts also took the hypothesis further and asked if the situation would change “if he just called him a” boomer “” without the “OK”. “So would it be feasible to call someone a” boomer “and consider them for a position?”

In response, Martinez stuck to his reasoning and compared the term “boomer” to ethnic insults. “Well, if … the speech at work uses ethnic embankments or – or, as you know – people are called” boomers “[a discrimination process could be initiated].”

This is a phenomenal stretch, considering that calling someone a “boomer” and calling him the n-word is not analog at all. People will actually say one of these words for starters. Numerous people before Roberts brutally murdered this extremely cold attitude, similar to how boomers brutally murdered the economy.

However, the boomer question was not a relevant fact, so the Supreme Court did not have to make a decision about whether we should withdraw the meme.

This is not the first time that “OK Boomer” has found its way into official government proceedings. Last November, 25-year-old New Zealand MP Chlöe Swarbrick dropped the phrase during a climate change parliamentary speech to take out her older colleagues after pointing out how old they were.

However, it could be the first time that a real boomer is using it in this setting. It seems that they are becoming aware of themselves.