Oilers run tables on Canadiens in confidence-inspiring comeback victory

Loading...

MONTREAL – We throw the torch out of failing hands …

Here in Montreal, the opportunity to miss the Stanley Cup playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons becomes very real. It would … wait … the first time in franchise history such a run took place for the Montreal Canadiens.

Well, hold my beer.

The Edmonton Oilers have of course doubled that performance and miss the play-offs in 12 of the past 13 seasons. But while the Canadiens poured over their record books to put this gloomy season in perspective, the Oilers have become that team that performed well during pause speeches, finding a new hero and whipping up the music in the locker room after the game after a 4-2 win in which they played one decent period and then came out of Dodge with the two points.

The worm has changed, friends.

It is not everyone who does this with the Oilers anymore.

“I remember some of the teams I was in Detroit,” began centerman Riley Sheahan, who scored a goal and had a great game alongside Joakim Nygard. “We had quite experienced, experienced leaders. You just felt there was no panic. When we needed a little boost in between, guys would talk about it, and we did that here today.

“Smitty shook us a bit awake today. We know we have to play better than that, but if you can get through the setback like that, it shows a lot about your team. “

We have previously written about the swagger that gives goalkeeper Mike Smith a team. Certainly, it helps when he stops pucks as he is now – 35 savings and a .946 savings percentage on Thursday – but he is a leader. The kind of man this organization has not had enough of in the last decade.

Would Smith shed some light on what he had to say to the boys after 40 minutes?

“Not at all,” he offered.

Just a little…?

“No.”

OK, Oscar, and you?

“We have a leadership group, some guys who have been in the league for many years,” Klefbom began, rather vaguely. “We played too well to just throw it away today.

“It’s almost a good thing to have a game like this now and then and come back. Just to get that belief system,” he went on. “When we had that playoff two years ago, I don’t know how often we had a goal or two goals, but we had that feeling in the group. ‘It is well. We are going to turn this thing around and believe. “And we did that.

“This is a step,” concluded Klefbom. “It is not good that we place ourselves in this situation, but what matters is how we can get out?” And how do we get points? “

There is no longer any great pride in winning in Montreal. Not against an injured, Habs team dazed that has now lost eight games in a row for the second time this season.

But so Edmonton won.

The puck did not follow Connor McDavid on Thursday evening, as it had been in Toronto on Monday. So when the Habs got up 2-0, it was Sheahan who quickly made it 2-1 and put a dent in the fragile psyche of the Canadiens.

Then McDavid drew a penalty 1:37 in the third period, and when Ryan Nugent-Hopkins shot a fast five-hole pulse at Carey Price, you saw it in the Canadiens.

As my friend Rob Tychkowski used to say, they were full of Oiler.

Seven minutes later, Klefbom threw a hard pass into the high slot Alex Chiasson sent home in his best Daniel Sedin imitation, the winning goal in his birthplace, with his parents cheering in the Bell Center seats.

“I grew up watching the Habs. Always dreamed of buying one, “he said. “It’s a nice evening when Mom, Dad and friends are in town.”

Chiasson grew up in Laval, Que., 25 minutes away. But as a hockey player, he really grew up in Washington, where he won a Stanley Cup as the capital in the spring of 2018. There he saw how winning teams deal with themselves.

On the good nights, and the not so good ones.

“There are nights when you don’t play at your best, but that doesn’t mean you just go outside and the bed (beeps),” he said. “You have to go out, you have to think of a way to get points. That’s what good teams do.

“The powerful game brought us that, the goal way was great and the team grew.”