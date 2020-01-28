Oilers ready to resume hostilities with Flames after a chic all-star break

EDMONTON – The NHL All-Star Game ended with a good ol ‘Alberta love-in, while Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid celebrated a Pacific Division victory in a goal-crease group hug with Calgary Flames Mark Giordano and David Rittich.

Matthew Tkachuk had previously swapped pucks with Draisaitl to create an open-net goal for the great German, after which Tkachuk went playfully to the couch without even hanging around to celebrate. “Ha ha!” Laughed Draisaitl, who had just said a week earlier that he would probably “leave the ice” if he worked together with the annoying Tkachuk in St. Louis.

Word spoke in the heat of the moment, it turned out.

“We all enjoyed the All-Star game. That’s not the time to start a drama, “Draisaitl said Monday. “We had a good time, it was fun, but now we are back with our teams. It’s an important game on Wednesday.”

Ah, Wednesday.

The Battle of Alberta is finally back at a point where we have some hatred. We didn’t all extinguish that with a crummy all-star game?

Did we do?

“It’s the all-star game and we’re trying to have fun and set up a show for the fans,” McDavid said. “When it returns to the real games, not much changes.”

Alex Chiasson was the rare Oilers player who actually watched the match. He laughed quietly when he saw Giordano working with McDavid and Draisaitl as one of the units in three-to-three hockey.

“In a way, ironically,” he said. “The boys, you make the all-star game, all those boys are special players. They respect each other for that – they are good players. But you have to draw a line. You are at an NHL event with all cameras on it. I thought they had done a great job – they went out and won. “

But now that everyone is singing “Kumbaya” together, what will become of The Battle?

“I think we’ll be fine,” said Chiasson, a former flame himself. “The importance of the two points goes much further.”

James Neal has also recently played in Calgary. He also played in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Nashville and now Edmonton.

He is an old professional when it comes to playing against familiar faces.

“I played with Mark Giordano. He’s a great guy, an incredible captain, an incredible person. Great guy, good friend, “Neal said.

But you would still list it?

“I would not draft it,” he said. “You would hit him if he got in your way or he was playing. You would take the body and I am sure he would do the same to me. We are both competitive guys.

“Maybe if you had him in a vulnerable position like someone else, you would definitely resign,” he said, laying the foundation with a veiled shot at Tkachuk and his hits against Zack Kassian.

Neal had the ultimate experience when he played his former team in the Stanley Cup final.

“If you are teammates with boys, then you are friends. Then you play (against) them and turn on the switch and play hard. There are many guys who have good friends and then get swapped and are in the Stanley Cup final, “he said. “I had good friends in Pittsburgh, then I notice that I am playing against them in Nashville. It’s out there. You do everything to win. To help your new teammates win. “

He remembers playing in four all-star games, dressing up with many opponents.

“Boys go to all-star games that hate each other, talk to each other as if it were nothing, and then immediately do the same again in the next game. I don’t expect anything else here, “he said about Draisaitl and McDavid.

So you say it doesn’t make a lifelong friendship just because you’ve traded a few pucks and won a few grand together in St. Louis?

“That’s right.”

Relief! We hope not.