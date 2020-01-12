Oilers on NHL's radar for offside in season 2021-22

Nearly 30 outdoor games later, the NHL could almost return to the Canadian city where it all began – with Edmonton preparing to organize an offside once two seasons from now.

“I don’t think there will be an offside in Canada next year after the game (last October) in Regina,” said Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman on Saturday at Hockey Night in the Headlines segment of Canada. “But I really believe that by 2021-22, chances are that the next one will be back in Edmonton.”

On November 22, 2003, the Edmonton Oilers organized the Montreal Canadiens for the inaugural Heritage Classic at the frigid Commonwealth Stadium, where feeling temperatures lowered the playing time to around minus 30 C. More than 57,000 fans were treated to a viewing experience that happens several times a season .

“That was the one who set the stage, started the piece of everything we see now,” Friedman said.

Since then, an additional 28 outdoor games have been played (with another next month in Colorado), including six others being organized by Canadian clubs. Montreal has never hosted, but the Canadiens have taken part in four outdoor games as visitors.

The Oilers were once visitors to the Heritage Classic 2016 in Winnipeg. Now Edmonton hopes to play host again.

“I think they feel they deserve another chance after that (first) opportunity,” Friedman said. “I think the chances are that the Oilers will be the next Canadian host.”