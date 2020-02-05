Oilers’ Nurse is an important part of the core of the team, but what is his value?

EDMONTON – Darnell Nurse has established itself as a pillar on which this Edmonton Oilers team will be built. He is not the perfect player, but he was drafted and developed by Edmonton, he is the biggest toughest man they have and he can play up and down anywhere in the defensive grid.

Nurse is not a great player, okay? But the Oilers have proven that two great players can’t get you to the play-offs if they aren’t surrounded by enough good ones, and that’s what the Oilers alternative captain is: a very good, valuable part of this roster in ways not even know.

All you have to do is watch Nurse, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take a moment during the warm-up before the game to find something to laugh at more games than not. He’s in the middle of it – a big part of the Oilers conscience, their leadership and almost everything else that a hockey team ticks.

He probably doesn’t sign an eight-year contract, but he signs because he wants to play in Edmonton. Why wouldn’t he?

And what possible reasons would General Manager Ken Holland have – assuming the Nurse camp is reasonable – to mess with this key player when it looks like they finally have something in Edmonton?

If you were trying to build a culture as strong as Boston, or San Jose, or Pittsburgh, and you had as many stops and starts as Edmonton had, it would be stupid to give up a piece of that core because of a million dollars, or an immediate need for another position. Holland understands that.

That said, the player must realize that intangible assets only go that far when negotiating a contract. And that he – in a good team – is a middle defender. If the Oilers ever become a consistent winner, then it is with Nurse that an Ethan Bear freedom roams around – probably not even as the number 2 for a dynamic number 1. Say, a Brent Seabrook to Evan Bouchard’s Duncan Keith.

Nurse is a limited free agent this summer and it seems that the Netherlands will wait until the summer to complete that contract. The cap situation inherited by Holland makes it almost impossible to sign Nurse for a long-term agreement, and since it looks like the defender’s attacking numbers will fall year after year, it is a safe bet that the Nurse camp is ready to Bridge to handle.

This is the point where the sides diverge: what kind of defender is Nurse anyway? And what is he capable of, given a greater offensive opportunity (which he may never get in Edmonton, frankly)?

Nurse had 41 points last season, a career high that was set in part because of the power-play time he got when Oscar Klefbom lost 29 games due to an injury. Nurse played more than 151 power-play minutes last season and in more offensive situations five to five. This season he is on pace for less than half of those minutes and only 34 points in general, with Klefbom healthy and he plays on a first Edmonton unit that uses only one defender and tends to have at least 90 seconds of each power-play opportunity to play, and sometimes more.

On the farm, the Oilers have Bouchard and an offensive D-man named Dmitri Samorukov. Smooth skater Filip Broberg, the general choice of 2019, is still 18 and is playing in Sweden.

So the offensive odds of Nurse are likely to decrease in the long run.

The best qualities of Nurse are his size, his defensive ability – do you remember how the shutdown man for Team Canada became among the … junior world? – and the fact that he is part of a small group that is today considered the most difficult players in the NHL. (There is no “hardest player”.)

Fighting is clearly on the way out. However, it still happens and the threat of violence remains a deterrent in the NHL. Nurse’s first NHL fight was against Milan Lucic in 2015, and he has since been struggling with Michael Haley, Ryan Reaves, Michael McCarron and virtually everyone who has asked for some action during his five NHL seasons.

He is just as tough as he is and he can play 22 minutes a night. There is a value in that.

The six-foot-four nurse transports the puck well, with a long pass to bring the puck to the centerline when an open forward cannot be found. However, his offensive instincts have not evolved so much that he creates a lot of offense when he carries it to the end of the other team.

Of course, sometimes a nurse’s explosion goes inside – and he has an above-average bomb. But his value with the puck tends to end when he enters the attack zone.

So comparisons.

Nurse earns absolutely no Jacob Trouba money (seven years, $ 8 million AAV), as a sub-35-point D-man for Trouba’s 50 points and superior ability to move puck.

Are Josh Morrissey and his new eight-year AAV deal of $ 6.25 million correct? Well, they’re not the same defender, but their value is in the same margin, with Morrissey at the top of comparisons for Nurse.

What about Klefbom, who is generally a better defender, but without the physical game that Nurse brings? He signed a seven-year agreement with an AAV of $ 4.2 million in 2015, an agreement that leaves him underpaid by today’s production.

Nurse will owe more than Klefbom makes, even if he plays on Oilers’ blue line under the Swede.

We will say that he is closing a bridge deal this summer that will take him to an unlimited free agency: two years, $ 10.5 million.

And after 12 months the two parties will start a contract that keeps Nurse in Edmonton from 27 to 33 years old.

Because if things go well, there must be a number of Cups to win by then.