Oilers get inevitable crash vs. Coyotes after highlights of Battle of Alberta

You saw this game come a mile away after the red-hot Edmonton Oilers came out of an emotional Battle of Alberta to spend a few days in the Arizona sun. The Oilers left their match in Alberta and a hungry Coyotes team taught defensive hockey.

A Coyotes goal, Oilers’ own goal and an empty netter pushed Arizona to a 3-0 win against the blissful Oilers, an evening that Edmonton would probably have to do after a long series of success.

“It felt like they had seven boys there. They played solidly, “Connor McDavid told reporters in Glendale.” We didn’t have it tonight, so we write this down as a wash. “

The Big Takeaway

What can you say After playing Calgary, St. Louis and Calgary – and harvesting five of six points – the Oilers were ready for an emotional disappointment.

“Overall, I enjoyed our last five games against some tough opponents,” McDavid said. “It’s a tight distribution and you’re going to have nights like this, but they were good and we didn’t have it.”

One team had lost five in a row, while the other went into the game with one line loss in 11 games. The Coyotes were clearly desperate and could not afford to let Edmonton go two points further in the tight classification of the Pacific.

“We needed a win, whether it was Anaheim, Tampa Bay or whoever we play,” Taylor Hall said. “We needed a win and that is actually it.”

“We didn’t have much juice today,” Oilers head coach Dave Tippett told reporters after the game. “I was worried about that yesterday, today, this morning and before the game. We have just finished three real emotional, hard games. You could see that there was not much in the tank. “

Home of the Oilers

After 40 minutes, Tippett saw that his team needed a shock. So he shuffled his deck, reuniting McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, for the first time in what looks like ages, on a par with Kailer Yamamoto. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins dropped to center Sam Gagner and Alex Chiasson. And Josh Archibald collaborated with Gaetan Haas and Zack Kassian.

The rearranged lines surpassed Arizona 12-9 in the third period, but unfortunately the Coyotes scored the only goal of the frame in an empty net on a night loser for the Oilers.

Fast hits

• The best powerplay in the NHL went 0-for-3, giving up a fluky short-handed goal that summed up the night, while Mikko Koskinen played pretty well and simply didn’t get run support. The Oilers penalty kill was a perfect 3-0

• If you were to choose a night to lose, this wasn’t bad for Edmonton, which is second in the Pacific, three points behind Vancouver. The Canucks lost 4-0 in Boston, Vegas dropped a 4-2 decision in Tampa and San Jose beat Calgary 3-1. All those results are also great for the Coyotes, who jumped past the Flames in the upper wildcard spot in the west.

• The Coyotes are 32-8-8 in their last 48 games against the Oilers. That is a sign of a permanent defensive team that the Oilers have been able to close over the years. However, this Coyotes team will have to find a violation if it gets somewhere. The Coyotes are in 22nd place in the NHL in goals per game, which in fact marks progress for a team that scores notoriously low since moving to the desert from Winnipeg.

• Head coach Rick Tocchet from Arizona has credited a players’ meeting for the desperation that his team showed.

“I know the players who I think had a players’ meeting today. I think it was an accountability meeting,” he said after the game. have that tonight. I thought the posture on the couch was really good tonight. It’s not just occasional, we need it every night if we go somewhere. “

Next one

Edmonton comes home for three games: Wednesday vs. San Jose, Saturday vs. Nashville and Tuesday vs. Chicago.