Oilers commit to old-school, fight victory over Flames

CALGARY – My name is Mark and I am a dinosaur. And we bet you are too.

If you enjoyed the late Saturday match at Hockey Night in Canada, does that mean you have some remnants from the bad past of hockey? When concussions were treated as Mark Messier once described: “They said I could come back as soon as I stop storing the milk in the stove.”

What we saw on Hockey Night on February 1, 2020, was what we saw here in the Saddledome, or upstairs in the Northlands Coliseum, when the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames represented the Western Conference in eight consecutive Stanley Cup Finals from 1983-90.

Can we still say it was fun? Because the players loved it – especially the Oilers players, after an 8-3 win in Calgary – and they are the ones who take the blows.

“There was a good feeling here after this game, I’ll put it that way. There was a good feeling.” Said Mike Smith, fresh from the first goalie fight of the NHL since 2013. “The energy was probably different than we have this years of our group. “

We are fighting pooh-pooh in 2020, and that’s OK. We should.

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

If it happens organically, however, just like Saturday in a 102-minute penalty affair, the internet explodes. They say no one leaves the building when the fighting starts? Nobody turns the channel either.

Not just because of the violence, but because it is like a strange hockey portal from the time that the Battle of Alberta – and over Quebec and Pennsylvania – were real battles. With real hatred.

Hockey players, they still get it. And although they are on board with a game that has virtually left their punches, they are all-in when they get that chance to play the game like their fathers did.

“Those are the kinds of games that really bring your group together,” said Sam Gagner, son of ex-NHLer Dave Gagner, who played it out in an unsensed fracas with Mark Giordano.

“Everyone stayed in the fight. Everyone stood up for each other. We played a great game. I think that’s the most important thing. Those are the types of games that really bring a group together and we just have to keep working from here.”

When did you last watch a game in which they sent both teams to their changing rooms with a waiting time of 24 seconds because the referees had to sort 50 minutes of penalties?

Home of the Oilers

Stream all 82 Oilers games this season with Sportsnet NOW. Get over 500 NHL games, blackout free, including Hockey Night in Canada, all outdoor games, the All-Star Game, 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

When you saw a keeper standing in the middle of the ice and got the attention of his opposite number to give us the unicorn of the new NHL: a goalkeeper fight.

“Once I saw that, I was certainly fired,” said Ethan Bear, who interrupted his scrap with Matt Tkachuk when the goalkeepers started it.

These Oilers fought together and on Sunday they watch the Super Bowl and drink a few beers together. For a weekend, a journey back in time to how hockey once was.

“We are a close-knit group as it is,” said Gagner.

“But these are the types of games that just keep building. You want to know who’s fighting with you and everyone got on the record tonight. It is a big win for us. We have to keep pushing from here. “

Edmonton is 8-1-2 in the last 11 games, attacking a completely different team since the day Kailer Yamamoto arrived, allowing Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid to produce on separate lines.

On Saturday, Draisaitl extended his lead on top of the NHL scoring race with four helpers, while McDavid scored twice. The two offensive top players from the Flames, Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau had a point between them, with Gaudreau tip-toeing the outline of a game that tells you a lot about the players inside.

FANTASY SWIMMING POOL MESSAGE!

Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool presented by RAM for your chance to ride away with a 2020 RAM 1500 Sport or win cash prizes! It’s FREE and easy to play!

Edmonton chased David Rittich out of the net, and it turned out the Oilers noticed when the Flames goalkeeper turned his stick at the end of the shootout on Wednesday in Edmonton. When Rittich skated past the Oilers bank after being pulled Saturday, he heard the Oilers flocking.

“It’s just disrespectful,” Draisaitl said about the stick flip. “We hit two posts (in the shootout) and he celebrates as if … they just won the Stanley Cup. I get it. They are enthusiastic. Good for them. They won the game in the shootout. But show some respect , I think. That’s my opinion. “

Some people will hate the fact that this game gets the attention it will get. But I can tell you this: the Oilers have become a better, closer group of athletes on Saturday night.

It sounds like a cliché, but it is real.

“That can only make our group stronger and better here as a team,” said Gagner. “There are things you can get from games. We stayed together. We won a big win against a good hockey team and continued to rise in the rankings.

“There is a lot that we can get out of here tonight.”