Oilers beat Predators at their own game in grim comeback

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers are in many ways the Toronto Maple Leafs West.

They have always had the ability guys, those who lead the competition in selling jersey and look great in a 6-5 shootout. But come in February and March, a bunch of guys in a uniform that you’d never buy – sorry, Nashville – come through town every year and works for two points.

Or perhaps rather, they “surpass” them for two points.

But while the fight continued for the Maple Leafs Saturday night in Montreal, the Oilers fought one in the alley with a Predators team that has dominated this type of games over the years.

They ran this race on a muddy circuit in Edmonton Saturday, and the Oilers managed to turn a 2-0 deficit into a dirty, dirty 3-2 line gain. This was the opposite of fire truck hockey: sandy, limited space, hard to control, stretch hockey.

You can win all the courses you want in November and December.

If you can’t win such a game in February? You’re not going anywhere, buddy.

“No, and we’ve seen that in the past,” said Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, the longest-serving oiler. “We can win those great games if it was easy, but when it comes down to it, you have to be able to win games like these. Games against Calgary, St. Louis … It’s good that we fight all the time and find ways to to win. “

Mike Smith, who was fantastic compared to the Preds, has suddenly not lost a match in the regulations since December 20 (7-0-2). He’s been there long enough to know the hockey seasons, while games change color to black and blue with the playoffs coming.

“I think we saw our team when we tried to outperform teams and score teams and it might work for a few matches here or there,” said Smith. “But consistently it doesn’t give yourself a chance to win on a particular evening. It gives you no chance to make the playoffs, let alone be a good team in the playoffs. And I think this team is slowly finding out. “

See, Nashville is not a great team. We understand that.

They don’t score much. Actually never done. So they have perfected the art of 2-1 or 3-2 victory.

The Preds have protected the copyright to enter your building, to score one in the first, the other in the second and then play a game like they did two days earlier in Calgary.

“We expected that it would come in,” Nugent-Hopkins said, “and then we really understood when the game started. It would not be beautiful or beautiful. We had to keep it simple.

“It was a greasy game.”

In the national hockey competition of Gary Bettman, where parity – no, competitive balance – rules the day, March happens in February. We used to get pseudo-playoff games like this for the last three weeks of the regular season. Now we get them from around the second week of February.

Kyle Turris had to score an own goal with nine seconds left in the second period to bring Edmonton to life, trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Then Leon Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins, whose combination of sublime defensive work and high-quality offensive skills might make him the perfect line size for the great German, went to work.

Nugent-Hopkins has thwarted a Turris chance with great control, and moments later a backhand pass has passed over the ice to send Draisaitl wide. He defeated Juuse Saros to level the Oilers and then scored the winner on a Nugent-Hopkins feed 10 minutes later, during the power play.

It was the 31st goal of Draisaitl and the 85th leading point in the competition.

“He is such a dominant player when he plays a big, strong game”, head coach Dave Tippett wondered. “He only holds the puck and can sometimes dominate the game. People don’t give him enough credit to be a fast player. He can beat people wide as you saw in our second goal.

“And you don’t have to tell him that he had a few difficult games. He is a smart hockey man. His father is a coach – he knows how to evaluate his own game. He knew things were not going as well as he liked and he knows he is one of the leaders in our team and he played with a goal to turn it around tonight. “

McDavid injured his knee when he crashed on the end boards in the second period. He was not made available to the media after the game, but Tippett did not sound too tense about the left knee injury, the same knee that he rehabilitated all summer long.

“He has a little bruise on his knee or something,” Tippett said. “They watched it between periods, he ice it and they wanted to make it ice immediately after the game. I asked him how he was and he said, “I feel good, I play.” He came out and played.

“As far as I know it is nothing serious.”

Edmonton will enjoy a rotten day on Sunday, so the next McDavid update will not come until we see if he skates for Monday’s 11 am training on Monday.