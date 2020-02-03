Oil slick in the bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston

BAYTOWN, Texas – A 630-gallon (2,385-liter) oil spill in a bay on the eastern outskirts of Houston is trapped and removed from the water, the US Coast Guard said Monday.

Coast guard officer Paige Hause said the mile-long (1.6-kilometer) leakage took place in Baytown on Saturday from a source that was closed and abandoned in the 1980s, but it is unclear who the current owner is.

“That is still part of the investigation … to determine who the responsible party is,” said Hause.

Hause said that the leakage is not considered to be major, but that the impact on health and the environment has not been established, with investigations into the area currently underway. Hause said an absorbent material has been scattered along the shoreline of the bay and oil is being sucked out of the water.

Efforts are being made to keep oil out of the Houston Ship Channel, which closed almost a year ago after flammable chemicals from a petrochemical storage facility seeped into one of America’s busiest shipping lanes.

Environmental officials at Harris County, the State of Texas, and the US Environmental Protection Agency have not immediately returned phone calls for comment.

