Oil prices may be all the time, but it is still worth buying an electric car

For the first time in 34 years, the price of a barrel of oil has dropped to historic lows – below $ 0 somehow, tricky – but it should not throw off efforts to electricize, especially any future car purchases.

Sure, due to social coronavirus measures in most cities and states, the roads are more empty, cars are parked, most flights are canceled, and buses and trains are still not running has passengers. Even auto insurance companies recognize how small we are and offer discounts.

Today, the idea of ​​buying a car may be strange and unnecessary. But with gas prices averaging less than $ 2 per gallon in the U.S., once cities begin to open, we will return to many of our former roads. We will be back to driving again, perhaps even more so because of the lingering fear of coronavirus exposure in public transit and because of the ease of burning miles. But improvements in air quality from last month indicate we need to change. And what if these changes could be lasting?

Geotab, a vehicle data and analytics company that monitors vehicles, has found that the effect of coronavirus on air pollution is remarkable across America. Looking at cities before and after March 15, carbon emissions fell across the board as social travel began. In New York City alone, the average exit rate is more than divided.

Even a slow return to our previous tour methods means most air quality improvements from last month will be erased. Rethinking electricity choices, even if they cost more up front, is one way to help maintain some of the short-term gains for the planet. Electric cars won’t erase the long-term damage we’ve done, but they can ease our collective output much longer.

Think about it: Gas prices will eventually come back, “refueling” an electric vehicle that offers more cost and stability, and climate change is still a lot of things. A month of limited global release has not changed.

Carbon leaks fall after coronavirus quarantines take effect, keeping vehicles and other vehicles on the road.

In Milan, Italy, city officials are attempting to maintain the environmental benefits of a city shutdown. A plan for the re-opening of more walking and cycling spaces will include reductions in car use within city limits.

The Future of America’s Securing Energy organization wrote in an email this week, “the negative price for (oil) is just a short-term event.” Instead of relying on fluctuating prices, oil should focus on a diversity of energy sources.

Cruise, a self-driving car company back to General Motors, shared on Earth Day that the fleet of electric self-driving cars in San Francisco is now dependent on all renewable energy for charging. This makes going to electric a cleaner option. Some of that energy comes from 12 solar projects on school campuses in Southern California.

Then there’s this worrying stat, Cruise notes: Gas-powered cars are six times more polluted than all electric vehicles.

Just this week, General Motors announced solar and wind energy programs in Michigan, so over the next few years car manufacturers can only use renewable energy sources to produce (hopefully more electricity). ) cars.

Ben Prochazka, national director of Nonprofit Electricity, said in a phone call this week, “If you are a consumer, business, state, or city, now an electric vehicle and grid plugging is gives you the greatest certainty of how much it will cost to operate. “

During the coronavirus pandemic, the ability to charge your car cheaply from your own home is also appealing. No more tight, shared gas station pumps. The ChargePoint electric charging network calculates how much it will charge on its network that saves drivers money on gas in 2019. Even with cost charges, electric vehicle owners save more. to $ 51.6 million compared to gas-powered car owners.

So while the temporary attraction of cheap gas stations can be compelling, we should “take a closer look at electric vehicles,” Prochazka said. “This is the right time.”

