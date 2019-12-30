Oil prices are at a three-month high supported by the expected US-China trade agreement – National

Loading...

Oil prices rose to a three-month high on Monday, which increased due to optimism about an expected Chinese dollar. Trade deals and optimistic industry data as traders closely watched the Middle East following the US air strikes in Iraq and Syria.

The Brent international benchmark reached $ 68.99 a barrel, while US crude oil futures peaked at $ 62.34 a barrel since September 17. For 2019, Brent rose 27 percent in 2019 and the US benchmark rose 36 percent.

Iran-backed militia vows revenge after US airstrikes in Iraq, Syria



Futures fell during the session and Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $ 68.44 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures fell 4 cents to $ 61.68 a barrel.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told Fox News in an interview that the US-China phase 1 trade deal is likely to be signed next week.

He quoted but did not confirm a report that Chinese Vice Premier Liu Er would visit this week to sign the deal.

"Washington sent an invitation and Beijing accepted it," the South China Morning Post quoted a source.

Trump says USMCA is tough, the deal with China will be concluded soon

The trade war between the two largest economies in the world has affected market sentiment around the world.

"The optimism in US-China trade continues to fuel demand for high-risk assets such as oil, other industrial goods, and stocks," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, a trading consultancy.

The United States is launching military strikes in Iraq and Syria in locations related to Iranian-backed militias



China's manufacturing activity is likely to have expanded again in December, despite markets waiting for details of the ceasefire, a Reuters poll found.

In other countries, investors are closely watching events in the Middle East after the United States carried out air strikes on the Kataib-Hezbollah militia group on Sunday, while protesters in Iraq temporarily forced the closure of their southern Nassiriya oil field on Saturday.

The United States sentenced two Canadians to prison terms for ongoing China clashes



Libyan state-owned oil company NOC is considering closing its western port in Zawiya and evacuating refinery personnel due to nearby clashes.

Looking ahead to 2020, some analysts identified abundant global crude stocks as a major obstacle to the efforts of the organization of oil-exporting countries and their allies, such as Russia, to curb production.

"Even though OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are targeting further supply shortages in the first quarter of 2020, we are not convinced that this will be enough to avert large global stocks," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP Paribas.

"We continue to believe that oil fundamentals remain a downside risk."

China trade agreement "fully closed": US trade representatives

