Oil machines starting to roll while being led past Predators through professional efforts

EDMONTON – Filip Forsberg played a video game on a frosty Tuesday in Edmonton, scored a lacrosse-style goal and fired two pucks at Mike Smith between his legs, a la Marek Malik.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett meanwhile didn’t want any frills – just a steady Eddie effort from his team during a minus 32 C night where the Oilers had enough excuses to get cold against a Nashville Predators team that had 14 of the last 15 matchups : first game home after a road trip of five games and an emotional game in Calgary.

Nashville came back to this ice-cold mountain four points from the Oilers in the wild-card race and left six points behind after a cleared 4-2 Oilers victory. The only good thing about this victory was Forsberg’s trick – the rest was solid, professional work by an Oilers team that led 3-2 after two and gave the Predators almost nothing.

“The second half of the season, the points matter more,” said keeper Smith, who made 30 saves. “Everything is strengthened and while you crawl to playoffs, you want to play your best hockey.

“I love the second part of the season, playing big games and helping the team make big profits.”

The highlight of the evening was Forsberg’s goal, which you have probably already seen on television. He circled behind Smith’s net and at game speed, he grabbed his knife under the puck, lifted it, turned the stick, and threw it in the corner at Smith.

FANTASY SWIMMING POOL MESSAGE!

Play the Sportsnet Fantasy Hockey Pool presented by RAM for your chance to ride away with a 2020 RAM 1500 Sport or win cash prizes! It’s FREE and easy to play!

It is the merit of the keeper that he almost saved.

“I thought I had it. I think it hit my glove first, then it went down (from its side and into the net), “said Smith. “I have to eat a few more hamburgers so that I can get a little fat. I would have had it. He was lucky. “

“I just tried to get it going quickly, and it worked,” said Forsberg, who might have been a little more talkative if his team had won. “At the time, it was a big goal. They were up and it binds the game. It is something that I have tried a few times. It’s cool that it went in and it would have been much better if we had won. “

Forsberg would later fire two separate shots between his legs, a show with trick shots that we haven’t seen since ABC’s Wide World of Sports played Minnesota Fats in the 1970s when they played pool.

It is now one thing, the lacrosse goal, along with all these crazy movements. They are the kind of plays that you would have earned a paddle at the back if you had tried it on Billy Smith in the 70s, or Ron Hextall in the 80s.

“Today’s players, it’s amazing what they can do,” Tippett said. “I was more upset about our reporting on that, because our defenders should have been on that road before he gets the chance to do that. It was a great goal, a nice goal, but I was more concerned about what we were doing to stop it. “

Sign up for NHL newsletters

Get the best out of our NHL coverage and exclusive offers directly in your inbox!

The only man who liked it less than the coach was the keeper, who is almost helpless against a player who does all his work under the goal line and behind Smith’s back.

“It’s nice to see when it’s not you,” smiled Smith. “When you are ultimately yourself, you feel more like an idiot than when you look at how guys are doing.”

Ultimately, the Oilers, whose home ice record (15-10-2) was a bit of a problem, won their second home at home for the first time since mid-November. They start rolling, with a 4-1-1 record in their last six, and although the rankings look great with Arizona for a big game on Saturday, what Tippett likes is the way his club comes together.

This was a professional win. The kind of game that a coach likes.

“We went with the mindset that we wanted to check for our success today,” Tippett said. “We said after the second (period) to check and get the next one. To properly control and play well to see if we can get that next. We wanted to stay sharp and keep moving, and we checked well and it ended up in the right place for us. “

The right place is Rogers Place.

If these Oilers can figure out how to win consistently here, they will be hosting games in April.