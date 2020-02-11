Oil from US government leases top 1 billion barrels in 2019

Shutterstock

11 February 2020

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Oil production from federally managed countries and waters reached a record number of 1 billion barrels last year, US officials told The Associated Press, as shorter permits and technological advances contributed to new development.

Critics claim that the profit of energy companies comes at the expense of the environment, with fewer safeguards to protect land and nature from damage.

The production figure was more than 13 percent higher than in 2018. It includes oil from onshore and offshore packages and India-owned countries managed by the US Department of the Interior during fiscal year 2019, which ended on September 30.

Acting Assistant Secretary of the Interior Casey Hammond told AP that crossing the billion barrel threshold is an important milestone in the Trump government’s efforts to increase domestic energy production.

“You need to create an environment where people want to bid on leasing and then develop it,” Hammond said. “One thing we can do as regulators is to give people a number of guarantees that we will go through the process in an honest and efficient manner.”

According to domestic officials, the royalties collected by the government for oil production rose to $ 7.5 billion in 2019. That is 21 percent more than in 2018.

About half of that money is returned to states where the oil is produced. The rest goes to the American treasury.

Royalties on oil produced from Indian reserves or Indian property are returned to the tribes or individual owners.

The sharp increase in production in recent years follows the arrival of a drilling technique known as hydraulic breaking, or “fracking”, which allows companies to extract oil from underground reserves that were once considered unreachable.

Fracking led to a boom in the industry during the Obama administration that has made speed under Trump.

There has traditionally been a strong demand from private companies to acquire oil and gas lease contracts on land managed by the US Bureau of Land Management, said Mike Penfold, a retired state director at the agency.

What is different under Trump, he said, is the reversal of environmental rules designed to strike a balance between development and conservation.

“This is another example of the Trump government undoing four or five decades of thoughtful laws to protect public lands,” Penfold said. “The benefits go to the oligarchs who put more money in their pocket – not to other public land users or taxpayers.”

According to Trump, the time it takes for the Bureau of Land Management to approve drilling requests has been shortened from an average of 257 days in 2016 to 108 days last year, according to federal officials.

About a quarter of American oil is produced from federal countries, a proportion that has fallen slightly since Trump took office.

