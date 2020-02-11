Oil from federal countries is above 1B barrels while Trump relaxes rules

BILLINGS, Mont. – Oil production from federally managed countries and waters reached a record number of 1 billion barrels last year, federal officials said Tuesday, as technological progress has promoted development in new areas and the Trump government is easing industry rules.

The production figure has increased by 122 million barrels, or more than 13%, from 2018. It includes oil from onshore and offshore packages and lands owned by American Indians managed by the US Department of the Interior during the fiscal year 2019, That ended on September 30, federal officials said.

Critics claim that the profit of energy companies comes at the expense of the environment, with fewer safeguards to protect land and nature from damage.

Casey Hammond, acting Assistant Secretary of the Interior, told The Associated Press that crossing the one billion barrel threshold is an important milestone in the Trump government’s efforts to increase domestic energy production.

“You need to create an environment where people want to bid on leasing and then develop it,” Hammond said. “One thing we can do as regulators is to give people a number of guarantees that we will go through the process in an honest and efficient manner.”

He said that permits were issued to companies more quickly without jeopardizing the landscape and public waters.

The sharp increase in production in recent years follows the arrival of a drilling technique known as hydraulic breaking, or “fracking”, which allows companies to extract oil from underground reserves that were once considered unreachable.

Fracking led to a boom in the industry during the Obama administration that has made speed under Trump.

About a quarter of American oil is produced from federal countries, a figure that has remained fairly stable for most of the last decade, since drilling has increased on both public and private lands.

There has traditionally been a strong demand from private companies to acquire oil and gas lease contracts on land managed by the US Bureau of Land Management, said Mike Penfold, a retired state director at the agency.

What is different under Trump, he said, is the reversal of environmental rules designed to strike a balance between development and conservation.

“This is another example of the Trump government undoing four or five decades of thoughtful laws to protect public lands,” Penfold said. “The benefits go to the oligarchs who put more money in their pocket – not to other public land users or taxpayers.”

The amount of oil now coming from federal countries has a wider geopolitical significance, giving the US a sufficient interest in the world oil market to prevent the OPEC oil cartel from setting crude prices, said Sarp Ozkan, director of energy analysis at the data company of the industry Enverus.

But Ozkan warned that the pace of growth is likely to slow down as companies switch from investing money to drilling to ensure that their shareholders achieve adequate returns.

“That will undoubtedly also affect the production of (Department of Interior) countries,” Ozkan said.

According to Trump, the time it takes for the Bureau of Land Management to approve drilling requests has been shortened from an average of 257 days in 2016 to 108 days last year, according to federal officials.

According to domestic officials, the royalties collected by the government for oil production rose to $ 7.5 billion in 2019. That’s 21 percent more than the year before, but below record revenue in 2013 when oil prices reached $ 90 a barrel.

About half of that money is returned to states where the oil is produced. The rest goes to the American treasury.

Royalties on oil produced from Indian reserves or Indian property are returned to the tribes or individual owners.