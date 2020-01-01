OHL summary: wednesday, january 1, 2020

Loading...

By Canadian Press staff

Published on January 1, 2020 at 4:52 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

OSHAWA, Ont. – Joseph Garreffa and Jack Quinn each had two goals when Ottawa 67 defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-2 in the Ontario Hockey League on Wednesday.

The '67 have won 14 games in a row.

Quinn put the eventual winner 6:06 in the second half and then added a goal with 1:09.

Cameron Tolnai also scored a goal for Ottawa (27: 6-0), while Cedrick Andree scored 28 saves.

Brett Neumann and Brett Harrison answered for Oshawa (18-12-4).

Zachary Paputsakis stopped 36 shots on the net for the generals.

The 67s were 1 to 2 in the power game and Oshawa went 1 to 7 with the man advantage.

The story continues under the advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on January 1, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Barrie Colts (t) Erie Otters (t) Flint Firebirds (t) Guelph Storm (t) Hamilton Bulldogs (t) Kingston Frontenacs (t) Kitchener Ranger (t) London Knights (t) Mississauga Steelheads (t) Niagara IceDogs (t) North Bay Battalion (t) OHL (t) Ohl-Roundup (t) Oshawa Generals (t) Ottawa 67 (t) Owen Sound Attack (t) Peterborough Petes (t) Saginaw Spirit (t) sarnia sting ( t) Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (t) Sudbury Wolves (t) Windsor Spitfires (t) Sport