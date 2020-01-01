OHL summary: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Loading...

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Mason McTavish posted a five-point career high in Peterborough Petes' 7-3 win over Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League on Tuesday, including his second hat-trick of the season.

McTavish is now leading all OHL rookies with 24 goals and 32 points this season.

Zach Gallant had two goals and one assist, while Semyon Der-Arguchintsev added four helpers and Declan Chisholm had three assists for the Petes (25-8-3). With the win, Peterbrough took first place in the East Division – just one point ahead of Ottawa 67 (26-6-0).

Oliver Castleman, Jonah De Simone and Jake Uberti answered for the IceDogs (13-15-5).

Tye Austin scored 22 saves in victory.

Josh Rosenzweig canceled 28 out of 35 shots.

The story continues under the advertisement

Peterborough scored on the only opportunity to power play, while Niagara scored 1-7.

RANGERS 6 OTTERS 1

ERIE, Pa. – Jonanthan Yantsis defeated Erie (14-12-8) with two goals in Kitchener's (20-11-4) loss. Francesco Pinelli, Mike Petizian, Declan McDonnell and Greg Meireles were the other goalscorers for the Rangers.

Kitchener goalkeeper Jacob Ingham parried 35 times, while Aiden Campbell canceled 29 of 35 shots in a defeat.

Erie failed in all 10 of his power games. The Rangers took a 1-7 lead.

–

COLTS 4 STURM 3 (SO)

BARRIE, Ont. – Tyson Foerster scored the only goal of the shootout when Barrie (15-15-3) beat Guelph (21-8-5).

Colts striker Jason Willms scored two goals, including at 5:56 a.m. in the third third. Nicholas Porco had the other goal for Barrie.

Guelph's top scorer Pavel Gogolev scored his 27th goal of the season. He's only chasing Hamilton striker Arthur Kaliyev (31 goals) for the OHL leadership.

The story continues under the advertisement

Cam Hillis and Keegan Stevenson had the other targets for the storm.

Owen Bennett made 31 saves in defeat. While Colts Netminder Jet Greaves rejected 34 of 37 shots and rejected all three skaters he faced in the shootout.

–

STEELHEADS 5 BULLDOGS 2

HAMILTON – Cole Schwindt did his second hat trick to lift Mississauga (14-20-3) past Hamilton (15-19-2). Schwindt has collected 23 points in their last 14 games.

Both Thomas Harley and James Hardie had a goal and a template for the Steelheads, while teammate Nic Canade extended his point streak to five games with one template.

Zachary Roy turned away in a loss of 41 to 45 shots. Kai Edmonds scored 22 parades for Mississauga.

–

KNIGHT 4 STITCH 2

LONDON, Ont. – Luke Evangelista scored two goals in the last five minutes of the game, including a goal, and helped London (21/12/2) against Sarnia (15/18/3).

Sean McGurn scored his first career OHL goal for the Knights.

Brett Brochu scored 29 saves while Sting-Netminder Ethan Langevin rejected 39 of 42 shots.

The story continues under the advertisement

–

SPITFIRES 5 FIREBIRDS 2

WINDSOR, Ont. – Egor Afanasyev had a goal and two assists when Windsor knocked down the firebirds.

Cole Purboo, Will Cuylle, Curtis Douglas and Tyler Angle also scored goals for the Spitfires (21-8-4).

Jack Phibbs and Cody Morgan scored a goal for Flint (19-15-0).

–

BATTALION 5 WOLVES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Luke Moncada scored twice when the battalion defeated Sudbury. Moncada scored the winning goal for the battalion at 4:53 in the second period.

Brad Chenier, Alex Christopoulos and Mitchell Russell also scored a goal for the battalion (9-26-0).

Owen Robinson, Nolan Hutcheson and Macauley Carson scored goals for the wolves (18-17-1) who led the Central Division but lost six games in a row.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 31, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Barrie Colts (t) Erie Otters (t) Flint Firebirds (t) Guelph Storm (t) Hamilton Bulldogs (t) Kingston Frontenacs (t) Kitchener Ranger (t) London Knights (t) Mississauga Steelheads (t) Niagara IceDogs (t) North Bay Battalion (t) OHL (t) Ohl-Roundup (t) Oshawa Generals (t) Ottawa 67 (t) Owen Sound Attack (t) Peterborough Petes (t) Saginaw Spirit (t) sarnia sting ( t) Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (t) Sudbury Wolves (t) Windsor Spitfires (t) Sport