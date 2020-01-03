OHL summary: Thursday, January 2, 2020

Loading...

OTTAWA – The Ottawa 67 made strong team history on Thursday.

Jack Quinn had a hat trick when the '67 defeated Kingston Frontenacs 8-4 and Ottawa won its franchise record for the 15th consecutive time in the Ontario Hockey League.

Austen Keating scored two goals (28-6-0) in the 67s, while Marco Rossi, Alec Belanger and Adam Varga rounded off the attack.

Will Cranley scored 29 saves for the net win.

Martin Chromiak, Shane Wright, Justin Pringle and Jordan Frasca answered for the Frontenacs (10-21-4). Christian Propp stopped 23 shots for Kingston.

Ottawa took the lead in the power game with 2 to 3 and the Frontenacs with 1 to 3 in the lead.

ICEDOGS 9 BATTALION 8 (OT)

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Mason Howard ended his hat trick 4:56 in extra time to lift Niagara over the battalion.

Ivan Lodnia had two goals in regular time for the IceDogs (14-15-5), while Jake Uberti, Adrien Beraldo, Cameron Snow and Philip Tomasino also scored.

Luke Moncada scored three goals and Mitchell Rusell scored twice for North Bay (9-26-1) while Brandon Coe, Josh Currie and Brad Chenier added singles.

OTTERS 5 PETES 0

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Daniel Murphy stopped all 27 shots he faced when Erie hid the petes.

Cameron Morton, Kurtis Henry, Connor Lockhart, Jacob Golden and Daniel D & # 39; Amato delivered the offensive for the Otters (15-13-8).

Tye Austin combined with Hunter Jones for 26 saves for Peterborough (25-9-3).

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 2, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

