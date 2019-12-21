OHL summary: Friday, December 20, 2019

Loading...

OSHAWA, Ont. – Jack Beck scored his first two goals in the Ontario Hockey League – one to win the game and one to win in extra time – and the Ottawa 67 defeated the Oshawa Generals 5: 4 for the eleventh time on Friday as a result.

Ottawa's winning streak seemed to be in danger, but 16-year-old Beck made it 4: 4 with 7: 35 to reach the third period, and then secured the two points at 3: 16 of extra time.

Noel Hoefenmayer also scored two goals, while Jack Quinn scored the other goal in the 67s (24: 6-0), defending 27 saves from Cedrick Andree.

Allan McShane, Jacob Winterton, Dawson McKinney and Brett Neumann scored for the generals (17-11-3).

Andrew MacLean combined with starter Zachary Paputsakis for 31 saves for Oshawa, with MacLean taking the loss in relief.

STEEL HEADS 8 COLTS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Defender Thomas Harley had two goals and two assists when the Steelheads (12-19-3) defeated Barrie (13-15-2) for the seventh time in a row.

SPITFIRES 5 STING 4 (OT)

SARNIA, Ont. – Daniel D’Amico scored 31 seconds in extra time when Windsor (19-7-4) slipped past the Sting (15-16-2) for the third time in a row.

KNIGHT 1 WOLF 0

SUDBURY, Ont. – Jonathan Gruden scored and Brett Brochu scored 29 saves when London (11/19/2) stopped his four-game game and lost the Wolves (18/15/1) for the fourth time in a row.

GREYHOUNDS 6 RANGERS 3

KITCHEN, Ont. – Jacob LeGuerrier scored two goals from Sault Ste. Marie's five unanswered goals in the third game and the greyhounds (17-16-2) snatched the Rangers' winning streak (17-11-4) after 10 games.

This Canadian Press report was first published on December 20, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

