OHL: Rookie goalkeeper Matt Onuska stops behind London Knights to win sliding Sarnia Sting

London Knights goalkeeper Matt Onuska faces the Sarnia Sting in his first OHL start, at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont., On Saturday, February 1, 2020. Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News / Postmedia Network

SARNIA – His fellow goalkeepers on the London Knights told Matt Onuska to have fun and enjoy his first OHL start.

The rest of the knights made sure that he did.

Onuska made 21 saves when the Knights played their winning series of eight games on Saturday by beating the Sarnia Sting 5-2 for 4,100 fans in Progressive Auto Sales Arena.

“There was a bit of pressure,” Onuska said about keeping the line, “but it was more excitement about getting my first start and having that chance.”

His teammates did their best to relieve his pressure by beating the struggling Sting 29-8 in the first 1½ periods and 47-23 in general.

“They did really well and made my life pretty easy,” Onuska said. “It is clearly super exciting when we run in this way. That is now eight wins in a row.

“It is super exciting to maintain that momentum. I was happy to be able to step in and help the team win.”

The 17-year-old from Waterloo started the season with the knights and still practices with them, but has spent most of the campaign playing junior B with the St. Thomas Stars.

He got the start button on Saturday because veteran Dylan Myskiw has one more game left in his eight-game suspension for a failed drug test and rookie Brett Brochu had a day off after his seventh consecutive start Friday night.

“He did really well,” said Captain Alec Regula. “He wasn’t confronted with too many shots, but I think he had a few chances against class A and he closed the door. He played well today.”

The knights have not changed their game plan to protect Onuska, Regula said.

“The coaches do not deploy a keeper unless they are confident that we can win with our old style,” he said. “But we are aware that this is his first game and we are trying to help him.”

After the first period, the knights led 2-0 on goals from Billy Moskal and Regula.

They did not want to repeat Friday’s game when they stayed behind with the Windsor Spitfires 2-0 at the first break.

“Our mentality was to prepare us to get started right away,” said Regula, who scored two power-play goals. “I think we did well.”

It was a rocky start for the Sting. They were defeated in the first period during the current losing series of eight games by a combined 18-3.

“It has been difficult lately,” said Sting defender Colton Kammerer. “We try to think of different ways in which we can prepare for a game. We know that we have had a hard time the first time.

“I think they just had a lot of firepower tonight and we couldn’t handle it early. That’s the type of team you should try to get up early and play with them from the start, otherwise it will cost you. Unfortunately we can’t do that tonight and you can see the result. “

Sean Josling van de Sting scored 1:17 in the second period, but the knights answered quickly with two goals 26 seconds apart.

Ryan Merkley defeated net-less Ethan Langevin with a pulse shot at 4:07. Liam Foudy followed at 4:33 after some handy moves in the Sting’s zone.

Sting captain Ryan McGregor scored 46 seconds in the third period, but Onuska closed them the rest of the way.

Regula added a late power-play goal.

The Knights (32-13-1-1) took a one-point lead in the Midwest Division of OHL over the Kitchener Rangers, who lost to Flint on Saturday-evening.

The Sting (16-28-4-1) are in the Western Conference cellar after losing 17 of 18 games.

“The Western Conference has been as strong as it has ever been since I was in the competition,” said Regula. “Although they are in the lower half, there is no bad team in the West. We have to take these guys seriously every time we come in. They compete and they play hard every night.”