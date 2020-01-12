OHL: London Knights lose deadline after trade with fellow West competitor Saginaw

Dale Hunter’s strategic magic and late-game hunches helped him well on his way to winning junior junior gold last week.

But it went wild in Saginaw.

The Knights coach called out and pulled his goalkeeper to create a 6-on-4 advantage while scoring 4:31 in the third Saturday period, but Damien Giroux quickly fired an empty netter who came up as the winner in a 6-5 Spirit victory for 3,905 at The Dow Event Center.

The knights lost for the first time in six games and missed a chance to win even with Saginaw in the Western Conference booth of the OHL.

Hunter is firmly convinced that a two-man lead, regardless of the remaining time on the clock, is better than going through a single power-play and then pulling your goalkeeper for another extended two- or three-minute shot with the extra Human .

“It is more a matter of gut feeling, but when you have an extra man when the other team is already one man lower, you just get a better chance of repairing pucks,” said London assistant Rick Steadman. “It’s more of an out-number type to give your team the best chance of winning. Instead of two low boys, you have three who can fight in the corners. You can get someone in front of the net for a screen.

“That extra body helps.”

But this time those two extra knights could not pick up the puck for Giroux. So when Ryan Merkley scored his tenth of the season with just over a minute to go, London still missed one goal.

“We had everyone in position,” Steadman said. “We just didn’t read which way the puck went and (the Spirit) came on top.”

The knights wasted a tremendous effort from their Canadian junior junior heroes. Connor McMichael scored his fourth hat trick of the season and set up London 4-3 early in the third. Liam Foudy had two more assists and was a threat over the ice.

But again, they need more help in advance. Too often the knights rely on their top cannons to get it done.

That doesn’t work against a deep team like the Spirit. Londoner Ryan Suzuki, the former attacker of Barrie Colts, had an assist in his Saginaw debut, former Knight Dalton Duhart scored a third-time leading goal and Cole Perfetti pulled the home team, even after McMichael’s third count.

“Connor and Liam were at a high level before they left, went to world juniors and it brought them to a different level,” Steadman said. “They played against the best in the world and they click on all cylinders. The rest of us should try to catch them so that we can have a little more stability in the line-up and not just lean on them.”

Dylan Myskiw started for the knights and limited the damage early and kicked 15 of the 17 first shots of Saginaw aside. The transferee showed no ill-effects of a four-stitch cut because he was hit with a puck in the side of the head while serving as a backup against the Colts on Friday.

“We were up and down,” Steadman said. “We have given up too much defensively and have not helped Myskiw. We have had some good moments and some great opportunities, but we still have to lock it up a bit.”

When you take the third on the road, you have to find a way to close the winnings – even against a fellow competitor such as the Spirit. The knights couldn’t do it on an evening when their best players were in top form.

That is why Hunter was forced to try to catch up to catch up late.

It often works to his advantage.

But not this time.

OHL HOCKEY

Spirit 6, Knights 5

Saginaw goals: Cole Coskey (3), Cole Perfetti, Dalton Duhart, Damien Giroux

Goals in London: Connor McMichael (3), Billy Moskal, Ryan Merkley

Next: The knights are in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday at 2:07 PM

SATURDAY

At the Dow Event Center

Spirit 6, Knights 5

First period

1., Saginaw, Coskey 23 (Millman, Perfetti) 11:30 (pp)

Saginaw, Coskey 24 (without help) 19:23

Penalties – Willms, Ldn (intersecting) 1:07, Regula, Ldn (check to the head) 9:25, Skinner, Ldn (delay of the game) 11:13, Solovyov, Sag (stumble) 13:36.

Second period

London, McMichael 26 (Merkley) 0:30 (pp) London, Moskal 9 (Montgomery, Keane) 9:59 Saginaw, Coskey 25 (Perfetti, Suzuki) 10:29 London, McMichael 27 (Foudy) 12:56

Punishments – Coskey, Sag (slash) 0:20, Giroux, Sag (tripping) 6:11, Gruden, Ldn (tripping) 13:45, Katic, Sag (cross check) 16:21.

Third period

London, McMichael 28 (Foudy) 2:13 Saginaw, Perfetti 23 (without help) 10:17 Saginaw, Duhart 9 (Goldowski) 13:55 Saginaw, Giroux 27 (without help) 16:35 (sh, en) London, Merkley 10 (Evangelista) 18:53

Penalties – Willms, Ldn (check backwards) 4:26, Millman, Sag (hold) 5:30, Smith, Sag (delay of the game) 16:29, Millman, Sag (knees) 16:42.

Shots through

London 12 12 11—35

Saginaw 17 9 12–38

Power plays: London 1-7. Saginaw 1-5.

Goalies – London: Myskiw (L, 10-5). Saginaw: Lennox (W, 12-9)

Referees – Ryan Harrison, Craig Dease. Line judges – Jared Hiebert, Adam Harris.

Presence – 3,905.

STARS

1. Cole Coskey, Spirit; 2. Connor McMichael, Knights; 3. Cole Perfetti, Spirit.