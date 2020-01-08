Loading...

Markus Phillips from Guelph Storm brings the puck down while playing against the Ottawa 67’s at TD Place Arena Saturday May 4, 2019. (Ashley Fraser / Postmedia News)

Markus Phillips has one OHL championship ring and 57 games with great junior play-off experiences.

That is what made the over-defender so attractive to the knights and why London delivered three draws on Wednesday (2023 second round from Hamilton, 2021 third round from Barrie and London’s fourth round from 2021 selection) to get him out of Guelph.

“He won last year and it’s nice to be part of guys who know the process and know what it takes,” said Knights GM Mark Hunter. “He has skill and he can play both ends of the ice. He is a multi-dimensional defender and I think he can do both for us.

“He has a good pedigree and we are going from there.”

Phillips, originally an Owen Sound first round selection, played for the Canadian junior world team in Vancouver last year and was a fourth-round choice of the L.A. Kings in the 2017 NHL design.

He played five games for the Los Angeles American ally, the Ontario Reign, and 20 more for the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets (six assists) this season before being sent back to Guelph.

Storm GM / coach George Burnett got him off the attack a year ago in a huge overhaul that helped Guelph win his first league crown in six years with three straight-play comebacks, including overcoming a 0-3 hole in the second round against the Knights.

“He is an all-star caliber elite defender,” Burnett said. “Under the circumstances, we would be very happy to have him back with us. We brought Josh Wainman to (from Hamilton) earlier this year. He has been great and provided really good leadership on and off the ice.

“It was not an easy decision to see Markus take the road to a team that we will see a lot in the second half. We didn’t know until late that he would be available and he would be a great player for (London). It was a tough circumstance, but he had to play and it was the right decision to make. “

The 20-year-old Phillips supports a London blue-line with veteran Alec Regula, NHL first rounder Ryan Merkley, Rangers prospect Hunter Skinner and NHL prospect Kirill Steklov.

The Knights already have three overagers, but the arrival of Phillips is likely to mark the end of Cole Tymkin’s four-year tenure with the Knights.

In the light of the Phillips trade, the knights will try to move F Cole Tymkin suspended and “give him a place to play”.

– Ryan Pyette (@RyanatLFPress) January 8, 2020

The winger is currently working on an eight-game suspension for a main check on Kitchener’s Isaac Langdon. After scoring 22 times last season, he has six goals and 12 points in 33 games this year.

“We’re trying to move Cole over here and give him a place to play,” Hunter said.

It will have to happen soon. The trade deadline of the OHL for 20-year-olds is Thursday at noon.

The knights also want more goals in their line-up, which means they are looking for a high score forward. Sarnia overwhelmed Sean Josling and Niagara’s Akil Thomas, the Canadian junior hero in the world, would be nice additions.

But the question always comes down to costs and London is again reluctant to move its younger prospects.

“We have put a lot of time into developing these young men,” Hunter said. “I’m just watching things, but at the end of the day we made a deal for choices here (for Phillips). I like our team. We missed many players during the break and they held the fort. Now we have the chance to get our players back and win a few more games. “

The player who can make the biggest difference if he is moved is of course Guelph goalkeeper Nico Daws. He was able to help a fighting team get over the top, but Burnett was free of obligation about the availability of the junior junior stopper.

“At the moment, we expect no other movements than what we have done so far,” Burnett said. “We are trying to be competitive. We are probably a little farther than most had joined us. It was nice to see some victories. On our side (in the Western Conference) you are two weeks at the bottom and two weeks at the top. I hope we are a competitive, play-off team.

“There is not much separation. I guess after the deadline, there will be something more. I am sure there are some teams that add. We are not adding. We are not going to add a number of older players to our group, such as a year ago. “

rpyette@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress

TRADE KNIGHTS

London gets: Overage D Markus Phillips from Guelph.

London is giving up: 3 trekking picks (2nd round from Hamilton, 2023, 3rd round from Barrie 2021, 4th round from London 2021) to the Storm