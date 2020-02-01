OHL: Connor McMichael cheats Windsor while London Knights wins the seventh consecutive season

Until Friday, Windsor was one of the few OHL teams that had not set fire to Connor McMichael this season.

Consider the Spitfires officially crispy.

The London-scoring star recorded his sixth hat-trick of the campaign, including the crucial leading marker 1:41 in the third, to bring the knights to a seventh consecutive win, 7-4 for 9,036 in Budweiser Gardens.

The last outburst gave the Capitals first-rounder 37 goals – one better than its previous year – in just 36 games. His four points immediately shot him back in the scoring race and he’s only two long kicks compared to league-leader Jack Quinn, who has played nine more games.

“It’s cool to beat my target total of last year,” said the 19-year-old junior gold medalist, “but I’m playing with two great linemates (Liam Foudy and Luke Evangelista) and they can find me with ease. I think that I have grown up a lot, I don’t just score goals, I use my body to win faceoffs and get rid of puck, I am proud of it and have done pretty well so far.

“Hopefully I can keep it up.”

There is no reason why he shouldn’t do that.

Windsor was proud of his earlier work against McMichael. The Spits held him for only one goal and four points in three previous meetings.

Nathan Dunkley of the Knights has to bounce, but can’t get the deflection along Xavier Medina of the Windsor Spitfires during their match at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2020. The Spits took a 2-0 lead in the first. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Egor Afanasyev of the Spitfires tries to reach a rebound for Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu during their match at Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2020. The Spits took a 2-0 lead in the first. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

Will Cuylle of the Spitfires parked on the side of the net gets a nice pass for a simple goal from Wyatt Johnston of the Spits who worked for Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu and Connor McMichael of the Knights couldn’t come back in time during their game in Budweiser Gardens in London, Ont. on Friday, January 31, 2020. The Spits took a 2-0 lead in the first. Mike Hensen / The London Free Press / Postmedia Network

The striker was quite happy with their overall performance after a stinker with eight goals at home against Flint on Thursday. They rose 2-0 after the first period, held London for shifts at the same time, and Knights starter Brett Brochu with 41 shots.

But like many other teams before them, they got McMichael-ed.

“The puck seems to follow him,” said Spitfires coach Trevor Letowski. “The goal in the beginning of the third was a murderer. It hangs around our fold, it just comes to the puck. Even the empty netter just goes into the middle bar. He is a very special guy who can score big goals.

“It’s hard to win in this building anyway, and you can’t give him such an evening or it’s really tough.”

TURNING POINT: His first goal told the Spits that they were facing a tough battle.

Knotted in the second period, London defender Ryan Merkley lost the puck and fell on the power play. Windsor penalty killer Chris Playfair had the chance to escape from the zone after an escape, but the puck went too far.

Merkley recovered, zipped it to McMichael, who dragged defender Louka Henault with his toes and yanked it up.

“I was just scrambling,” said Merkley, aSharks first-rounder. “I was lucky. You certainly don’t practice that. I looked quickly (and found McMichael). He is always ready to shoot that. That pull-in shot he has is incredible.

“A high glove every time.”

Merkley, who had three assists, wondered about McMichael’s attempt at his second goal early in the third.

“He put it on the top shelf,” he said. “It’s tight. I don’t know how he does it. I missed my chance, but thank goodness he was there to clean it up. It (the seven goals in two periods) shows how well offensive we are. When we meet get started, it’s hard to stop. “

London has won 12 of the last 13 games after a great January. The knights are on the heels of Saginaw and Kitchener and three points higher on Windsor in the crowded OHL Western Conference rankings.

It is now up for grabs and much more interesting than the east, where Ottawa will clearly end at the top.

When there is that little doubt, it is nice to have someone like McMichael on board.

Just like this game, he might be able to change it all for the benefit of London.

NO REPEAT: Mark and Dale Hunter will not defend the world junior gold medal when the tournament comes in Edmonton and Red Deer on Boxing Day.

They have no problem with it.

“We always had it in mind that it was for a year,” said Mark Hunter, the Knights GM. “We really wanted to do our best.”

They delivered Canada’s first medal on European ice in 12 years and were pillars in overcoming the disastrous early 6-0 loss to Russia. But there is always a prize at that level of attention to detail that is needed to win at that event.

“It takes a lot of time away from your (OHL) team,” said Mark Hunter. “Was it a nice moment to be able to do it? Yes that’s right. We had a great time, but sometimes it is a year. You invest in it and put a lot of time in it and hopefully you get the right winning result – and we did.

“You pour everything in and see where it goes.”

Ottawa 67’s coach Andre Tourigny, who was an assistant to Dale Hunter in the Czech Republic, will take over the main coaching duties. Former Sarnia GM Alan Millar, now in Moose Jaw, takes over the role of Mark Hunter in organizing the team under 20.

Every decision taken, of course, still requires the Hockey Canada approval seal. Ultimately it is their team, but they first-hand recognized the value of engaging gray veterans such as the Hunter brothers to change their fortune on the larger ice surface.

Tourigny will also take that knowledge to the next tournament.

“I think he took things from us, but I’m sure he has his own ideas,” said Mark Hunter. “He is excellent. You see his team this year and he can handle any situation now. I think experience is an important feature to participate in that tournament.

“There will be some ups and downs. It’s a quick response to what you’re going to do (those difficult situations) and you need to rely on that experience.”

LONG STRETCH: Brochu increased his personal winning series to 11 games, the majority of which while overly Dylan Myskiw serves his suspension for a failed drug test.

The Knights buyer is impressed by the position of the rookie goalkeeper so far, but does not want to predict what it will mean. Last year Joseph Raaymakers played most of the games, after which Jordan Kooy no longer had a place for the number 1 course in the final week of the regular season.

“It’s game for game,” said GM Mark Hunter. “I don’t want to get too far ahead. He has been good, but he has to stay good. That is the responsibility of a keeper who wins games.”

At this rate, Brochu has a chance to win 30 in his first year. Before the season started, no one thought the 17-year-old from Tilbury would appear 30 times as fast.

“Plans change,” said Mark Hunter. “He made us change. He forced a decision. We look at how children do it and who brings it every day – in practice, not just in games. He has done it since he finished here. He has pushed the envelope, which is an honor to him. “

Tyler Parsons made 33 games for the knights of the same age and won 15. Windsor’s Mikey DiPietro is the best example of an early starter. He played 51 times as a 17-year-old, won 30 and captured the Memorial Cup on home ice.

This earned him an NHL concept status with the Vancouver Canucks and international assignments with Canada.

Based on what will come through the system in the coming years, Brochu also has the chance to seize a few opportunities.

“Every time you do it for a long period of time, people notice,” said London goaltending coach Daren Machesney. “Brett just focuses on getting better every day and those things will come if you keep doing it. Some guys play 40-50 games in this competition for three years. That’s what many NHL teams watch – get their games into it.

“You have to keep doing it consistently. There are boys who have a few good weeks or a month. It’s the guys who consistently adapt who make it. You have to keep improving. If you reach a peak at 17 and do not improve at 19, you will not continue to take the steps. It’s important to do it on 16-17, but you have to show the progress. “

Brochu played last season in 38 games with Dresden in the Junior C ranks. That was a lot of hockey over a five-month period.

The knights must determine whether he can do it during his first time out for a period of seven months.

“This is a good time to learn how to take care of your body and prepare for it every day, because it costs a lot of money,” Machesney said. “He is still in high school. You only sleep at 10 o’clock. It was a challenge for him. He learns more about his body and how to take care of it. In the past it was just going up, really. However, birthday people are physically almost men.

“He will have to keep working on that aspect to be successful because it can wear you down.”

Around the course: this week the knights announced their second class for the Don Brankley London Knights Hall of Fame, which is located at the 300 level in Budweiser Gardens. The inductees 2020 are Garry Unger (1966-68), Reg Thomas (1970-73), Brian Bradley (1981-85), Chris Kelly (1997-2001), Dylan Hunter (2001-06) and former scout John McDonald, who are added in the builder category. The six are opened on Tuesday, February 11 before the London game against Guelph. It is expected that everyone will be present. . . The Spitfires were in ninth place in the weekly CHL survey. London was an honorable mention. Ottawa is at number 1.. The teams meet for the sixth and last time on February 20 in Windsor. Knights ahead Jonathan Gruden said that Windsor is one of the more difficult teams in the competition to face. “They have a really good mix,” said the senators’ prospect. “They don’t stop at all. They’re in your face. It’s always a good game when we play them.” Letowski found the result unpleasant for his team. “Someone looks at the scoreboard and doesn’t look at the game, they are going to say: “Gee, what happened?” Said Windsor’s coach. “We have been fairly honest with our group. We hated our game against Flint. It could go either way.” . . Evangelista scored his 20th goal in his second breakout season. He finished with four points. Foudy, the third member of McMichael’s line, was plus-5. . . The knights again dominated the faceoff spot and won 43 of 67 draws.

GAME OVERVIEW

Knights 7, Spitfires 4

Goals in London: Connor McMichael (3), Markus Phillips, Liam Foudy, Nathan Dunkley, Luke Evangelista

Windsor objectives: Egor Afanasyev (2), Will Cuylle, Tyler Angle

Next: On Saturday the knights are in Sarnia at 4.05 p.m. and Windsor leaves at 7:30 pm for Owen Sound start.

Friday

At Budweiser Gardens

Knights 7, Spitfires 4

First period

1., Windsor, Afanasyev 20 (Douglas) 12:57

2. Windsor, Cuylle 17 (Johnston, Corcoran) 18:57

Sanctions – None

Second period

3. London, Phillips 2 (Merkley, Evangelista) 1:34

4. London, Foudy 17 (Skinner, Regula) 12:21

5. London, McMichael 35 (Merkley, Regula) 13:52 (pp)

6. Windsor, Afansayev 21 (Douglas) 14:48

Punishments – Keane, Ldn (hooking) 7:24, Rafkin, Wsr (hooking) 13:05, Evangelista, Ldn (unsporting behavior) 16:38.

Third period

7. London, McMichael 36 (Merkley, Evangelista) 1:41

8. London, Dunkley 11 (Stranges, Gruden) 13:09

9. Windsor, Angle 23 (Henault, Purboo) 13:53

10. London, Evangelista 20 (McMichael, Foudy) 14:35

11. London, McMichael 37 (Evangelista, Skinner) 17:25 (s)

Sanctions – None

Shots through

Windsor 12 14 15-41

London 8 14 14-36

Power plays: Wsr 0-2. Ldn 1-1

Objectives – Windsor: Medina (L, 14-9). London: Brochu (W, 21-5)

Referees – Chris Ferreira, Mike Cairns. Frontiers – Chris Chapman, Justin Tang

30,000 visitors (9,036)

Stars

1. Connor McMicheal, Knights; 2. Egor Afanasyev, Spitfires. 3. Luke Evangelista, Knights