The London Knights went on Friday night to their fifth consecutive victory and beat the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-1 for a sold-out audience of 9,036 in Budweiser Gardens.

It was London’s 11th win in 12 games, but goalkeeper Zachary Roy didn’t make it easy and stopped 46 shots for the Bulldogs.

Jonathan Gruden opened the score 2:28 in the game and Connor McMichael added his 34th of the season with just under three minutes in the first to put London to 2-0.

It seemed that the knights had taken control of the game, but Bradey Johnson gave the Bulldogs life in a slow second period, engaging his own rebound on a partial escape with 4:44 left in the period.

“Give Hamilton credit that they have completed their entire game,” said Gruden. “We had to keep it up every 60 minutes of the game, so it’s a good win for us.”

Gruden added that Roy is a great keeper with strong players in front of him, but the patience and perseverance of the knights are bearing fruit.

“You can’t get frustrated,” he said. “Sometimes calls don’t go your way. You want to score goals and the puck doesn’t go in, but that’s hockey.”

Brett Brochu of the Knights is hit by Jake Gravelle of the Bulldogs while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Number 34 for Connor McMichael while congratulated by Markus Phillips, Stuart Rolofs, Sean McGurn and Bryce Montgomery Brett Brochu of the knights juggles a puck that landed in his fold but was wiped out by Markus Phillips when the knights organized the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Brett Brochu of the Knights brings his path down to stop Jan Mysak of the Bulldogs while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Brett Brochu of the knights juggles a puck that landed in his fold behind him, but was rescued by Markus Phillips while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Alec Regula of the knights gets a hefty penalty for the puck under Hamilton goalkeeper Zachary Roy while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Connor McMichael skates back to the bank after placing the knights 2-0 over the Bulldogs, while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens on Friday, January 24, 2020. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Ryan Merkley of the Knights wait deeply against Nathan Staios of the Hamilton Bulldogs while the London Knights on Friday, January 24, 2020 organize the Hamilton Bulldogs in Budweiser Gardens. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Liam Van Loon of the Hamilton Bulldogs tries a backhand against Brett Brochu of the Knights while the London Knights organize the Hamilton Bulldogs on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Budweiser Gardens. (Mike Hensen / The London Free Press)

Johnson scored on Hamilton’s 27th shot at Brett Brochu, who saved 35 times for his 19th victory.

Gruden said the knights have faith in Tilbury’s rookie between the pipes.

“He has been our backbone all year,” he said. “It’s great to have him there.”

London fell back twice when McMichael won a face and sent the puck to Luke Evangelista, who fired a quick shot that just slipped past Roy 1:46 in the third.

Brochu didn’t see as many shots as Roy, but he also made some big saves, stopped 16 shots and faced two power-games in the opening period.

“We’re going to give up good chances, because (Hamilton) has some really good players and you have to make those big saves to keep your team early and that’s actually my job,” Brochu said. “The more you play, the more comfortable you become to the boys in front of you, especially the defense. . . . We can certainly keep track of every team in the competition and we show that. “

Gruden iced the win with an empty netter with 10 seconds left in the game for his 20th goal.

“We keep it simple, every game, every period, every shift and everything goes well so far,” he said.

The knights achieved third place in the Western Conference with Friday’s win, two points behind Kitchener and Saginaw, who are tied with 62 points.

pvanderhoeven@postmedia.com

Knights 4, Bulldogs 1

London scores: Jonathan Gruden 2, Connor McMichael, Luke Evangelista

Hamilton scores: Bradey Johnson

Next one

Sunday: The Knights play the Guelph Storm at 2 p.m. Sunday in Budweiser Gardens