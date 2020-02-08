OHL: 10th consecutive knights win a strong statement for Spirit

Billy Moskal thought the knights had sent two messages to fellow heavyweight Saginaw on Friday night.

One was of course that they are the team to beat in the OHL Western Conference after beating the Spirit 7-3 for their 10th consecutive win for 9,036 at Budweiser Gardens.

But the second – and most important – London didn’t mind anyone taking liberties with star scorer Connor McMichael. The first rounder of the capitals made a tough ride due to over-ager Cole Coskey late in the second period, which eventually resulted in late-game fireworks between the teams.

McMichael lay on the ice for a moment and then withdrew into the dressing room for treatment with a towel against his face. He returned before the start of the third period.

Coskey, who was hit by Moskal from behind a few minutes earlier, earned a small penalty for rough and the hostility of the knights and their fans.

“Apparently you can go around sucking people and you only get two minutes,” Moskal said. “I didn’t like the hit at all. I gave (Coskey) a little tap, a bit of a blindside. But we won’t tolerate that on our best player.

“I’ll see you next game, I think.”

The Knights and Spirit, who split their four regular season games, will no longer meet until a possible play-off meeting.

Coskey said you can’t necessarily conclude that the Moskal hit was the fuel for his McMichael transport.

“I didn’t even know (it was him),” the Spirit said forward. “Just play hard. Things happen. It’s just the moment. You can’t really put it on that. “

Originally the officials were going to give Moskal a five-minute fine, but decided not to do so after resorting to a video review of the play.

“I was glad they took it off,” he said. “I didn’t want to be suspended again (like a five-gamer for elbows in Sault Ste. Marie a few months ago). That was great. The new rating worked perfectly for me.”

The knights were early with two behind, as they did last week against Windsor, but came together again with six straight goals, five in the second period. Nathan Dunkley and Liam Foudy scored 35 seconds apart to open a 4-2 lead and chase Saginaw-starter Marshall Frappier for the first time from the fold (he would be back).

The game deteriorated in the last few minutes with London ahead of Matvey Guskov and Saginaw counterpart DJ King who dropped the gloves and Spirit backup goalkeeper Tristan Lennox almost caused a line fight.

He was kicked out and, when he left the ice, the spirit of his former folding mate Ivan Prosvetov, who gestured to the knights and the crowd in the same way after being ejected to the Bud last year, was channeled.

“Teams go back and forth all the time,” Coskey said. “There is a lot of emotion. The game didn’t end the way we wanted, so we’re clearly going to push a bit.

“They are a good team. We are a good team. We test ourselves and test them. It’s good for the game.”

The knights did not know what to think of the exaggerated theatrices of Lennox.

“I know their keeper wasn’t happy,” said Moskal. “Let them behave the way they want. At least we got better from it. We play great hockey. We have all our pieces come together.

“It was a statement game.”

FAMILY VISIT: Guskov scored twice alongside his fight and did it all with his parents, sister and grandparents visiting from Russia. He, Moskal and Jason Willms also maintained the top line of the Spirit from Coskey, Cole Perfetti and Ryan Suzuki to a single assist (by Suzuki) and a combined min-5 rating.

“It was a very difficult game for us, but that’s why I love hockey,” Guskov said. “We won and we are happy. Brett Brochu (who drove his personal win streak to 13 games) played really well and we did what we should do.”

Guskov didn’t go home for Christmas, so he was excited to see his family. They are here until Wednesday.

They were also told that Estonia, the home-staying d-man Kirill Steklov, buried a rare chance of escape in the second period. It was his second OHL goal.

“I just followed my husband, checked it and it worked well,” he said through interpreter Guskov. “I love games like that and for all fans. I don’t score much, but if I do, the whole audience will go crazy. “

TOUGH OUTING: The Spirit netminders had a rough outing, especially Lennox. He stood up for Frappier and surrendered the Steklov goal. A few minutes later he took a delay in the game because he had just knocked the net off his berths. At that moment he was forced to leave the game because his skate magazine fell out and it could not be replaced in a hurry. The knights scored on the man’s advantage. He finally came back and was ejected in the last minute, so Frappier returned for the third time to finish.

D-MAN IN EASE: Markus Phillips has a funny Drew Doughty story.

When the now-knight defender went to his first NHL training camp at the Los Angeles Kings in 2017, the rear guard with all the stars went to the experienced players and told them that the teenager in their midst was the son of Chris Phillips.

Chris of course spent 17 solid seasons at the back of the Ottawa Senators and had retired two years earlier. However, all Calgary residents who were shared with the OHL blue liner were a surname.

“So all these guys come to me and say,” Oh, your father is such a good player and such. “, Markus recalled with a grin.” Drew is just crying and I am like, “Come on, man.”

The Stanley Cup winner and Olympic champion couldn’t have been nicer, according to Markus Phillips.

“Drew took the time of his day at the camp to talk to me or have breakfast with me,” he said. “He’s a great guy.”

Around the course: Columbus first-rounder Liam Foudy scored his 20th of the season and for the fifth consecutive game. He did it for former Knight Rick Nash, now the assistant to the Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen. . .The Knights won the faceoff fight with 39-31. Spirit is also good at that department. . . . Three of Saginaw send the 10 goals of Dalton Duhart this season against the Knights, his former team. He scored twice on Friday. He also had an assist when he was confronted with London with Barrie in September. . . Dunkley earned the community player award from London for January. . . London will induce Garry Unger, Reg Thomas, Brian Bradley, Chris Kelly, Dylan Hunter and scout John McDonald in the Don Brankley Hall of Fame Tuesday. . . Spirit partners and Londoners Ryan Suzuki and Mason Millmans former Jr. Knights teammate Brett Budgell scored his first big junior hat trick in the Quebec competition in the Charlottetown Islanders game against Victoriaville on Friday.

