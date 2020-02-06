Ohio man receives 55,000 copies of the same letter

A post office in Ohio should look like the Harry Potter living room in the movie “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” last week, except that instead of thousands of copies of the same letter of acceptance from Hogwarts, they were thousands of copies of the same student loan account. .

When Dan Cain arrived at the Twinsburg post office to pick up his mail, he was shocked to find 79 trash cans – each filled with 700 letters – the WOIO TV station reported.

It took Cain two journeys in his truck to transport the bins to his garage, Fox News reported.

The letters were all identical – copies of a student loan account that Cain and his wife had taken out for their daughter’s tuition, according to CNN.

Cain said the College Avenue Student Loan company statement was incorrect and claimed that the company had calculated it at the wrong interest rate. The company allegedly disputes this and is working with Cain to find out what caused the error in the outgoing e-mail system.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fzWZ1FcFdUI [/ embed]

Now Cain is trying to find a way to get rid of the 55,000 letters.

“I can just start a fire, a bonfire and burn it all,” he told WOIO TV.