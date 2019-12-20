Oh shit, did you forget to buy someone a Christmas present? These gifts will arrive in two days

Loading...

Look, we've all been there. The holiday season is crazy and shopping for loved ones can be stressful. There are some things that simply go unnoticed, even for the most diligent people. Ok, we are all human. And you know what? There is a two-day shipment, thanks to Baby Yoda (sorry, God is not that great).

Hell, maybe you didn't forget anything and just like the thrill of waiting until the last minute. Whatever the case, you live in a world where there is a fast shipment like hell. Sometimes, I order items and feel that the delivery person is outside my door an hour later. If you need a last-minute Christmas gift, look no further, we have some gift suggestions for you that will arrive on time!

Just a note, Amazon products have it written in bold green if it will arrive before Christmas and in red if it does. It will arrive after Christmas. Walmart products with two-day shipping list the exact date the product will arrive.

For Anna and Elsa in your life

Frozen 2 was released in theaters weeks ago. And although their children are no longer singing "Let It Go", they are probably singing "Into the Unknown" and pretend they have ice powers. Do you need a last-minute gift for the obsessed child of Anna and Elsa in your life? You can go on some routes. You can get some really adorable costume options, like this Elsa travel dress. Do you love sitting in your toy room and playing for hours? Grab this giant castle of Arendelle (with a balcony in motion!). Or, start the party with a frozen karaoke machine and simply embrace the madness that is your life.

For the fitness fan

Do you know someone who will 100% "be back in shape" as a New Year's Resolution? There is no shame in your game. Anyone who tries to improve their lives is a person worth obtaining something useful. If you still do not have a Fitbit or are operating with an old model, do them a favor and give them an update. Several newer Fitbits are really for sale before Christmas. You can choose between the elegant Fitbit Versa 2 enabled for Amazon, the Fitbit Charge 3, the Versa Lite and more.

You can read each model to see what is best for the person you are buying. A Fitbit tracks your steps, sleep, heart rate and more. It can be used to track workouts, from running, lifting weights to cardio-intense exercises. Fitbit products give you hourly reminders to get up and walk (in case you work at a desk all day) and give you goals to try to keep you on target.

$ 100

From amazon

7 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

$ 130

From amazon

118 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

$ 140

From amazon

20 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

$ 230

From amazon

GMG can get a commission

For the foodie

I'm sorry to be cheesy, but if you have an enthusiastic friend or relative, why not add it to the Foodi family? The multi-cuisine Ninja Foodi 7-in-1 does not give people excuses for not cooking dinner. They can fry, crispy, slow cook, pressure cook and more. The size of 5 quarts can fit in a four-pound chicken, making it ideal for a small family or someone who cooks for two.

$ 179

From amazon

66 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

For the player

If you have the money to buy someone a game system, at the last minute, good for you. People have their preferences, so I hope they know which one is yours. The Xbox One S All Digital Edition is currently included in Walmart, where you can get the game system, plus three games (Fortnite, Sea of ​​Thieves and Minecraft). You don't like Xbox? Then go for a Nintendo Switch. You can get a package that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe with Gray Joy-Con.

For your next game night

Not everyone wants to sit in a game system for hours. If you are shopping for someone who often receives family members (or friends) for game night, give them a new game to try. From the creators What Do You Meme?, New Phone, Who Dis? It is a game that gives people the opportunity to find answers to uncomfortable texts like hell.

$ 20

From amazon

16 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

For the person obsessed with his dog

We all know someone who loves their dog more than anyone. Dogs are better than people, after all. Give them the opportunity to always monitor their furry friend and the opportunity to give pets goodies from anywhere. They can do exactly that with a Furbo dog camera, which can be used with a smartphone to control any pet in the home and provide them with a healthy dose of treats.

$ 134

From amazon

323 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

For the coffee connoisseur

If you know someone who loves coffee and is always willing to try new brands, treat yourself. They can expand their palette every morning when they receive a Bean Box Gourmet Coffee Sampler.

$ 28

From amazon

25 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

For the child with a lot of patience

Creating LEGO sets requires a bit of patience. This set of LEGO Star Wars Yoda will keep you busy for a week outside of school between Christmas and New Year. Just pray that they don't lose more than 1,700 pieces!

For the person trying to disconnect everyone

Do you know someone who only needs to listen to music and not all the noise around them? If you don't want to spend $ 300 on headphones, these Sony noise canceling wireless headphones are below $ 100.

$ 88

From amazon

1050 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

For the music lover

Now, if this person loves music and is not trying to listen to it through a pair of headphones, you can choose to get a speaker. The Sonos One has excellent sound quality and, like many things, Amazon Alexa apparently has built-in, in case you need it in your life.

$ 169

From amazon

352 bought by GMG readers can get a commission

And of course, I don't know everything. If you have bought an amazing gift at the last minute in the past, leave it in the comments for our other inventory readers to take a look!

