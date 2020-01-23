Officials warn of thin ice before the Okoboji winter games

SPIRIT LAKE, IA (KUOO) – It’s winter game weekend on the Great Lakes of Iowa. The authorities urge everyone to be extra careful when on the ice

Officials warn that ice conditions are deceiving

Steve Reighard, a law enforcement officer from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, says the ice conditions are deceiving. He says there are a number of areas that are not safe.

According to Reighard, one of these areas is the Highway 9 boat ramp on East Lake Okoboji. An SUV fell through the ice last weekend.

“It looked like there was more, but there weren’t, so that would be a good place to stay away,” says Reighard. “Of course, all the points are the well-known areas with pressure ridges, such as Fort Dodge Point to Pillsbury Point, the area behind is always a pressure ridge.”

Reighard says that all of the ice on Lower Gar is very thin and should be avoided, along with areas near and under bridges.

Some areas that previously had thin ice are now covered with snow, so it looks safe when it is actually only a few centimeters thick