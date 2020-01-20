Officials want to clear a mile-long homeless camp on the California bike path

By Dan Simon, CNN

(CNN) – The peanut butter blobs were applied evenly. But that wasn’t a sandwich.

Pest control forces used the spread as bait when they installed rat traps – 340 of them – during the miles of homeless camp after infrared videos from a sheriff’s helicopter revealed a severe rodent infestation.

“I find it sad and overwhelming,” pest control technician Matt Dougherty said of the conditions for more than 200 homeless residents. “We are here to make it better for you.”

The rat problem could hardly have been surprising. Garbage and human waste had been accumulating on the Joe Rodota Trail, which was located in the heart of Northern California’s wine country.

The bike path is a popular place for cycling and is now home to the largest homeless camp in Sonoma County’s history. It is also a textbook result of the 16% increase in homelessness in California last year – largely caused by skyrocketing housing costs – and the myriad of problems that come with it.

“It’s an occupation. It has taken over our neighborhood,” said Stuart Kiehl, who has lived in Santa Rosa for 20 years, about the trail camp. “It means lower real estate values. There are people who are 40 feet away and have townhouses. Who would want to buy their house?”

Given these concerns and concerns about public health and safety, local officials have taken steps to clear the camp by January 31. After two decisions by the federal court, however, they must first offer everyone in the animal shelter a place. And so far there are not enough.

In the meantime, some camp residents simply don’t want to leave, in part because, in addition to the antagonism of the community, compassion and a steady stream of resignations, including clothing and food, have emerged.

“I love it. I’m moving here,” said a 40-year-old named Bicycle Dave about his seven-month stay on the trail. “I don’t live out here; I thrive out here. I have everything I need.”

Compensate for the lack of protective beds

Santa Rosa has been in emergency mode since 2017, when a deadly devastating fire broke out, wiped out thousands of homes, and left piles of ashes and twisted metal.

Since then, the homeless camp has gradually become the city’s next big challenge.

“I fully recognize the tremendous anger and disappointment in the community and in the neighborhood, and that is justified,” said district head Lynda Hopkins, whose district the trail belongs to. It has become the target of a recall by some angry voters.

Hopkins and his colleagues approved a $ 11.6 million package last month to alleviate the shortage of shelter and shelter. Compared to the $ 1.4 billion recently proposed by California governor Gavin Newsom to curb the homelessness crisis across California.

Part of the money from Santa Rosa is used to set up the district’s first official camp for a few dozen homeless people. The goal of the regulators is to have enough sanctioned accommodations and other alternatives available so that they can close the trail camp by the end of the month. It is still not clear whether they will meet the self-imposed deadline.

“We are legally required to offer alternatives to every resident along the way before we clear the camp,” said Hopkins. “We really need to open a warehouse in a suitable place.”

Thieves and abuse survivors, addicts and job seekers

County officials have also installed portable toilets along the trail. But the camp is still full of overt drug use, violence, and crime, local officials said. Drug needles were recently strewn between garbage and garbage piles.

“Yes, there are thieves and addicts,” said Scott Wagner, a homeless person from Sonoma Applied Village Services, a nonprofit who worked to make the camp more sanitary. “But there are also people who fight because they have just lost their job. You have to check each case individually.”

30-year-old Nicky Edwards recently searched the latest box of donated items.

“Girl, look at it. Perfume!” she announced. “I’m not going to go hungry here because people bring things.”

Edwards, who said she worked as a nurse’s assistant in her home state of Nebraska, followed a friend to California, she said. A bad separation made her homeless.

“I hate to think I’m going to die out here and I didn’t care about me,” she said.

But like many people on the trail, Edwards didn’t seem to have a plan or path, suggesting broader challenges related to the homelessness crisis.

Taking meth, she said, alleviated her mental anguish.

“I definitely do it as self medication so I can just get through things,” she said. “It’s just the crutch I use because it’s not easy out here.”

