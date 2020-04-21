Officials report 9 overall COVID-19 cases at Tyson plant in Madison, NE

MADISON, Neb. (KTIV) — Community wellbeing officials have confirmed a whole of nine COVID-19 scenarios stemming from staff of a Tyson Meals plant in Madison, Nebraska.

According to the Elkhorn Logan Valley Wellness Department, there are an more 47 COVID-19 assessments pending in the health and fitness district. The section suggests at this time it is unfamiliar no matter if any of individuals pending checks are

individuals of Tyson staff or immediate residence contacts of Tyson workers.

At this time, ELVPHD suggests it is primary the investigation of these cases as the public health authority and has prolonged an invitation to Tyson to take part in this process.

ELVPHD claims it will go on to implement the quarantine directives for

symptomatic contacts of staff under Nebraska’s Directed Wellness Steps, as perfectly as the speak to tracing of the asymptomatic exposed contacts inside and outside the house of get the job done.

As of Monday afternoon, the ELVPHD suggests Tyson plant management has cooperated in the containment course of action.

Officers say the up coming measures outside of the investigation of verified conditions include supplemental tests of symptomatic workforce, an in-human being web site take a look at at the plant, and the passing out of info to all employees regarding actions to reduce the distribute and publicity in the local community exterior of operate.