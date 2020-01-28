NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) officials provide some tips and information about the smoke tests conducted in the city of Nashville.

The Nashville City Department of Public Services conducted a smoke test on sanitary sewers on and around the Indian Trail on Tuesday.

Officials said the tests will help identify defects in the sanitary sewer system.

During the tests, the community may notice smoke from the ventilation stacks on buildings or holes in the floor.

Officials said the smoke had little smell, was nontoxic, did not stain, did not pose a fire hazard, and would disappear in a few minutes.

Further tests will be conducted on Wednesday in the Cypress Landing district along First Street (NC 58) near the Village Court and Village Lane.

The authorities recommend that citizens pour water into the floor drains and unused sinks before doing the test.

This ensures that the traps are sealed to prevent smoke from entering your building through the drain.

If smoke enters your home or building during these tests, it may mean that your piping is defective and may prevent sewage gas from entering.

Write down the location and notify officials at 252-459-4511.

Open doors and windows to let off any smoke that has entered your home or building.

Notify officials in advance if you have any questions about:

• Pets that are kept alone in the home or building during the test.

• People in the apartment or building with breathing problems.

• Anyone who is alone and may be alarmed or confused when they see smoke.

If you have any questions about smoke testing, contact the city of Nashville at 252-459-4511.