Officials: jet fuel lands on schoolyard in Los Angeles paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Students and staff were at the playground at the time and may have been sprayed with fuel or inhaled vapors,” the district said.

Paramedics were immediately called upon to treat anyone who complained about “skin irritation or breathing problems,” it said.

The environmental and health office of the district also responded.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that Flight 89 of Delta Air Lines to Shanghai, China, declared an emergency after leaving Los Angeles International Airport, returned and landed without incident.

News images on site showed countless police and emergency vehicles at school. It is located approximately 13 miles (21 kilometers) miles east of Los Angeles.

Delta Air Lines said in a statement that flight 89 “had a motor problem that forced the aircraft to return to LAX. The aircraft landed safely after an emergency launch to reduce the landing weight. “

AP reporters John Antczak and Chris Weber contributed to this report from Los Angeles.

Stefanie Dazio, The Associated Press