Officials investigating suspicious van attempting to entice children in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) The Onslow County Sheriff’s Workplace is now investigating the report of a black van occupied by a white female with blonde hair and a white male, who reportedly attempted to lure a little kid in their van with an offer of candy.

The data is confined, and no additional facts of the description are recognized at this time.

The little one did not approach the van but ran property and claimed the incident to their parent, officers stated.

This incident transpired on April 17, at approxiamtely 8 p.m. in the vicinity of the Hunters Creek University in the Hunters Creek neighborhood off Piney Environmentally friendly Street.

As information and facts is constrained, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Place of work is inquiring for any one with any information about this, or anyone that could have viewed anything at all suspicious in the area of the faculty on that working day to report it to the Sheriff’s Office environment.

Any person with surveillance video in the neighborhood of Hunters Creek is questioned to critique the footage from April 17th to see if there is any footage of a black van if so, contact the Sheriff’s Workplace.

The Sheriff’s Workplace encourages all parents to be diligent in making certain the security of their youngsters.

If anyone has any info pertaining to this make any difference, make sure you phone the Onslow County Sheriff’s business office at 910-455-3113 and refer to case number 2020-0004750.