Officials in Steamboat Springs, Colorado broke Guinness Record with the world’s largest fireworks

STEAMBOAT SPRING, Colo – The sky over Steamboat Springs, Colorado, burst into red when the world’s largest fireworks were launched on Saturday night, February 8, during the city’s annual winter carnival.

The fireworks scale weighed nearly 2,800 pounds, about the weight of a Toyota Corolla, and had a diameter of 62 inches – just over five feet -.

A team from Steamboat Fireworks launched the scale of a 26-foot steel tube buried in Emerald Mountain, overlooking the festival. Explosives pushed the scale out of the tube at 300 mph, and it rose almost a mile in the air before it exploded.

“We have invested hundreds of hours in this project and we expect that we will enjoy many more months of this success,” said Tim Borden, project manager and financier, in a press release.

A Guinness World Records official attended the launch and issued a certificate to Borden and his team of three other men: Ed MacArthur, Eric Krug and Jim Widmann, according to the press release.

The former world record for the largest fireworks was established in 2018 in the United Arab Emirates with a scale of 2.367 pounds.

Borden told CNN that his team had been breaking the record for seven years and spent thousands of hours building ever-bigger fireworks.

The team tried to break the record in 2019, but the shell exploded too early.

“If you think about it on a physical level, it takes a lot of thought to get into the air with a lot of one explosion,” Borden said.

As one of this year’s precautions, the group made a cover of sixty miles of tape.

“It took an eight-hour month to wrap up this firework,” Borden said, “last year we think the scale might not have been thick enough to withstand the eruption that sent it into the air.”

Their hard work has paid off. Video exploded the shell in a massive burst of red that lit up the sky and nearby mountain ridges.

“People are already asking us,” What is the next step? “Borden said in a press release:” I really can’t answer that question except to say, whatever it is, I hope to do it with the same group of boys. “

