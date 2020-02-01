Officials identify victims killed when car hits school bus

File photo, Oil City

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) – Officials in Southeastern Montana released the names of the two people who died when the car they were in collided with a school bus on icy roads in the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

The office of the coroner of Rosebud said the crash Thursday morning east of Lame Deer Aubree killed Elizabeth Nielsen Wallery (28) and her father, Steven John Wallery (59), both from Billings, reported The Billings Gazette.

The Montana Highway Patrol said that Aubree Wallery was heading east on US Highway 212 and going downhill on a slope that curved to the right as her car crossed the center line and bumped into the western bus at about 6:45 am.

There were three people on the bus from Busby, including a student, the patrol said. All three were taken to a clinic as a precaution, Sheriff Allen Fulton said Thursday. One person on the bus was injured, according to the patrol report.

