Officials arrest woman for trafficking in Indiana State Prison

MICHIGAN CITY, IND. – A woman was arrested on Sunday after trying to bring tobacco, lighters, and methamphetamine to the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.

Bristol-based 25-year-old Crsytal Miller was arrested after discovering that the drug parts and utensils were contained in a package that was to be given to an inmate during the visit.

Law enforcement officers arrested Miller and took him to La Porte County Jail, where she was charged with trafficking in inmates and possession of methamphetamine.

Both charges are crimes.

Charges for trafficking in human beings are punished with a $ 10,000 fine and up to 8 years in prison.

Director Ron Neal released a statement regarding the arrest:

“I am grateful that the employees have met their duties conscientiously and paid attention to this person. We have a zero tolerance policy for human trafficking. This is a very serious crime that causes a variety of problems within a correctional facility. We will pursue these cases to the fullest extent of the law! We will arrest and prosecute anyone attempting to transport illegal substances to one of our facilities. “