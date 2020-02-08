Officials are investigating a fatal crash near McKinley Avenue and Fir Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – A driver drove the Indiana State Police through the counties of Elkhart and St. Joseph on a Friday night chase before finally crashing into another car and killing one.

The crash occurred around 7:39 p.m.

First, a soldier attempted to overtake the motorist who was traveling east on bypass 20 at 99 mph.

The driver refused to stop, resulting in police persecution.

As the persecution continued, it became known that the jeep had been stolen.

The chase led through the south and west of Elkhart before the driver headed west on the Old US 20.

Drivers ignored several traffic lights on McKinley Avenue in St. Joseph County. The driver then ignored the traffic lights on Fir Road on McKinley Avenue and collided with a car heading south on Fir Road.

The victim, who was hit by the flight, was taken to Memorial Hospital for serious injuries.

The driver of the jeep is described as a black man wearing a dark jacket and gray sweatpants who fled on foot.

Three passengers of the stolen jeep were taken to hospital for minor injuries. A fourth passenger in the jeep was arrested and questioned.

The state police could not find the driver.

Anyone with information about the identity of the driver of the jeep is requested to call Indiana State Police at 574-546-4900.

The St. Joseph County Fact Team is performing the accident reconstruction and will reveal the identity of the injured and deceased at a later date.