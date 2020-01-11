Officials: 3 deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of deaths from the storm to 7 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The Bossier Parish Sheriff office in Louisiana said on Facebook that firefighters found the bodies of an elderly couple near their broken down trailer on Saturday. The wind was so strong that the house was moved 200 feet from its foundation.

The death of the victims, who were the in-laws of a parish representative, brings the storm-related toll in the state to three after a 75-year-old man was murdered in Oil City, according to the office of the Caddo Parish Coroner. Raymond Holden was in bed when the tree fell on his house and crushed him.

Bossier parish sheriff Julian Whittington told The Associated Press that a truck driver and a Benton police officer had a close call after being shocked by a power outage.

“A high-voltage line hung across the road and an eighteen-wheeled truck drove in and hung in, and the Benton officer came to help him,” Whittington said. Both were expected to survive.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport estimated that a tornado, with approximately 135 mph (xx) wind, landed in Bossier Parish.

Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas were free from the heavy thunderstorms the night before that Saturday morning. One person died Friday night in Texas when a car turned over in a creek in Dallas. In addition, it is suspected that lightning from the stormy Friday weather caused two domestic fires in the towns of Burleson and Mansfield in North Texas. Officials said no one was injured.

Houses were damaged or destroyed on Friday in Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, but no injuries were reported. Fallen trees and power lines were widespread.

According to PowerOutage.us, Mississippi had more than 61,000 power outages on Saturday afternoon. About 35,000 customers were without power in Louisiana. In Tennessee, Memphis Light, Gas and Water said that around 23,000 customers had no power on Saturday morning. Damage was widespread in Shelby County, the most populous county in Tennessee with Memphis, including downed trees and electricity poles, some of which have to be replaced according to the utility.

Entergy Arkansas reported nearly 42,000 power outages on Saturday morning, mostly in the southeastern part of the state. Southwestern Electric Power Co. reported that nearly 5,000 customers in East Texas were without power on Saturday morning.

The Department of Transport of Oklahoma reported Saturday morning that parts of different highways in the southeastern part of the state were closed due to flooding. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported that parts of different highways in the state, especially in the southeastern part of Arkansas, were closed due to cut down trees and power lines and floods.

On the Gulf Coast of Alabama, Baldwin County canceled school activities, including Saturday sporting events. The National Weather Service warned of strong winds and floods and the potential for 10-foot high (3-meter high) waves on beaches, where northern visitors escape the cold are a normal sight in the winter.

Many streams are already at or near flood levels due to previous storms, and heavy rainfall can lead to flashy floods in the region, predictors said. Parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana were under Saturday flood warnings or watches.

The storm, which brought the ice and snow threat to the Chicago area, led to the cancellation of about 1,000 flights Saturday at the two main Chicago airports.

The Chicago Department of Aviation flights’ online website showed that from 9:30 am on Saturday approximately 950 flights cancellations were reported at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago and more than 50 flights were canceled at Midway International Airport.

The delays at O’Hare and Midway were on average about 15 minutes, the department said.

The weather service gave an advice for the winter weather on Saturday, a flood watch and a flood warning for the lake in Chicago and a warning for the winter storm for neighboring areas in northwest Illinois.

The weather service said that rain, possibly mixed with snow, sleet and sleet, was expected until Saturday afternoon in the Chicago area before it turned into snow and sleet in the evening, possibly mixed with sleet.

Airy conditions were predicted with gusts of wind as high as 45 mph (72 km / h).

___

AP writer Juan A. Lozano contributed to this report from Houston. Rick Callahan contributed from Indianapolis.

The corresponding press