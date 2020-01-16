For all Mario fans, there is a new genuine licensed Super Mario lamp that you definitely want to include in your collection!

When you need a new lamp, Merchoid has coated you with this epic Piranha Plant lamb from Super Mario Bros. There is no doubt that you have seen one of these plants before and most likely died in the hands of countless times. Instead of running away from them, you can now admire them for a short and safe distance without fear of losing a life.

The Pirihana Plant lamp is available to pre-order from Merchoid and is only around $ 50. However, if you are interested in this lamp, act quickly as the website claims to have only a few left. Order your copy of the lamp here!

Check out the epic Piranha Plant lamp that lights up in the image below:

Official product description:

The Super Mario: Vicious Vegetation Piranha Plant Posable Lamp Preorder is an officially licensed product. You can be sure that it is of the highest quality and will give you the warm, fuzzy feeling that only comes with the support of the creators.

Approximately 25 cm tall

USB powered

LED lamp with movable stem and weighted base.

As I mentioned earlier, if you are a fan of the Mario franchise, this lamp will go well with your collection. The moving direction, weighted base and slim design of the iconic plant are really worth your money.

Are you considering picking up the newly announced lamp? What would you like to do next with Nintendo? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Merchoid