Officially, Iowa Buttigieg gives the largest number of delegates, closely followed by Sanders

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg Vermonts Sen. Bernie Sanders leads two out of 2,152 delegates after the release of the Iowa Democratic Party’s new results with 100% of the districts reported.

That is a margin of 0.09 percentage points.

Based on the results of the Iowa Democratic Party, Buttigieg handed 564 delegates and 562 delegates to Sanders.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren received 388 delegates, former Vice President Joe Biden 340 and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar 264.

However, there is still some evidence that the party may not have tabulated some of its results correctly, including those published late Sunday after a series of revisions.

For this reason, the Associated Press cannot determine a winner based on the information available. AP believes the results may not be entirely accurate and may be subject to revision.

The candidates also have until 1:00 p.m. ET requested a Recanvass on Monday, a deadline that the party extended from Friday. A Recanvass is not a recount, but a verification of the number of votes to ensure that the results have been added correctly.

AP will continue to monitor the race, including the results of a potential replay or recount.

Unlike a government-led area code, the Iowa assemblies are organized by the Iowa Democratic Party. For the first time in 2020, the party published three sets of results from its assemblies: the “first alignment” and the “final alignment” of the assemblies, and the number of “equivalents of state delegates” each candidate receives. Previously, only the equivalents of the state delegates were published.

During the meetings, voters who arrived at their meeting place filled out a card listing their first election; These results determine the “first alignment”.

Caucus visitors whose first-choice candidate did not receive at least 15% of the vote at their caucus site were able to switch their support to another candidate. After this was done, the results were tabulated again to determine the “final orientation” of the caucus site.

The final votes were then used to calculate the number of state convention delegates – or “equivalents of state delegates” – that were awarded to each candidate. There are indications that the party has not correctly tabulated some final votes for alignment, or that it has not correctly allocated the equivalents of state delegates in some districts.

AP has always declared the winner of the Iowa Caucuses based on the number of equivalents of state delegates each candidate receives. This is because the Democrats base their nomination on the delegates. While the initial alignment and final alignment provide insight into the process, the equivalents of state delegates have the greatest impact on the metric that Democrats use to select their candidates.

