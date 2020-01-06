Official TWRP support comes for Nokia 7.1, Xiaomi Mi 9T

Loading...

If you are driven by full device control, you’ll be happy to hear that TWRP support is now officially available for a whole range of Nokia devices plus the various Xiaomi handsets – including the popular Mi 9T.

As perhaps the most popular custom recovery for Android smartphones and tablets, TWRP offers you the tools to flash, restore, back up, and more. Therefore, if you want to go beyond the reach of standard Android and like to tinker, then this might be a must-have on your device.

The newly updated list of devices includes the recently released Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2 (via Android Police). Unfortunately, although Nokia initially came with unlockable boot loaders, Nokia has since pushed an update that “fixes” it. Sorry I got your hope up there.

There are several Xiaomi devices that also receive official TWRP support, which is fun for the craft community. The impressive Mi 9T – known in some regions as the Redmi K20 Pro – is a hugely successful device in certain parts of the world and has a fairly active ROM development community.

Here is the full list of devices now with TWRP support:

Nokia 6.2

Nokia 7.2

Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro / Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 9T / Redmi K20

Xiaomi Mi 9

Realme X2 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 / 8T

Xiaomi Redmi 8

Nokia 7.1

If you plan to install TWRP to tweak and install custom ROMs, we recommend that you use caution and ensure that you have sufficient backup before continuing. You can download via the official Google Play Store link or via the official TWRP website.

